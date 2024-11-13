China restricts night cycling as student events gain popularity

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Chinese authorities have suddenly begun to control cycling as well.



This measure was implemented as cyling at night has become popular among university students, and recently an event with 200,000 participants was held.



Kim Min-jung from Beijing reports.



[Report]



An endless line of bicycles filled the road.



About 200,000 young people participated.



These university students cycled at night over a distance of about 50 km from Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province to Kaifeng.



["Let's go! Let's go! Passion!"]



They don’t mind taking a short nap despite their tired bodies, saying it’s okay because they are young.



The night cycling event among young people became a trend after four female students shared their trip to Kaifeng for dumplings on social media last June.



The harsh reality faced by young people has become a catalyst for the spread of this event.



With the youth unemployment rate exceeding 17%, students suffering from job and academic stress seem to be seeking a psychological escape.



As the scale grew, Chinese authorities banned cycling on some roads for safety reasons.



Bike-sharing companies have made it impossible to operate outside designated areas.



[Zhengzhou City Police, China: "Night riding has issues with visibility and many uncontrollable factors. Please pay attention to safety."]



Most participants waved the national flag or shouted patriotic slogans, but a notice from one university mentioned that authorities were investigating whether anti-state messages were being spread.



This seems to be a caution against group riding leading to uncontrollable collective actions, and analysts suggest that such measures reflect a rigidly controlled society.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



