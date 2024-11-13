35 killed as car ‘deliberately’ rams crowds near Chinese airshow venue

News 9

입력 2024.11.13 (03:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A major incident occurred in Zhuhai, China, ahead of a large international airshow, resulting in significant casualties.

A car driven by a man in his 60s crashed into a square where citizens were walking and exercising, leading to the deaths of thirty-five people and injuring over forty others.

Witnesses reported that it appeared the driver intentionally accelerated into the crowd.

Kim Hyo-shin has the on-site report.

[Report]

People are lying on the ground in various places around the square in front of the gym.

Most of them are not moving, possibly having lost consciousness.

Citizens are performing CPR and other emergency measures.

[Witness: "There’s no hope for them. Look at this. We couldn’t save everyone."]

Around 7:50 PM yesterday, an off-road vehicle crashed into the square in front of a gym in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, southern China.

At the time, many citizens were out for walks and exercising.

[Zhuhai Citizen: "At least over 200 people were hit by the car; it was terrifying. A jeep charged in."]

Chinese authorities reported that 35 people died and over 40 were injured in the incident.

[Hospital Witness: "Look, there are so many. They were all transported from the sports center."]

The 62-year-old driver attempted to flee after the accident but was apprehended by the police, during which he caused a commotion by injuring himself with a weapon.

Hong Kong media quoted witnesses saying the vehicle was moving back and forth, hitting citizens.

Chinese authorities stated that the driver was dissatisfied with the results of a property division after a divorce and acted out of anger.

Zhuhai, where the accident occurred, is set to host the largest international airshow in history, and Chinese authorities seem to feel embarrassed.

The bus stop next to the accident site was designated as a pick-up and drop-off point for shuttle buses to the Zhuhai airshow, but access is now prohibited.

Most of the accident footage has disappeared from social media.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting for KBS News from Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China.

