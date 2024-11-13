News 9

Infant under two months old dies from whooping cough, first case since 2011

입력 2024.11.13 (03:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

For the first time since records began, there has been a death from whooping cough in the country.

The infant was less than two months old and had not yet received their first vaccination.

Whooping cough is currently spreading significantly among children and adolescents, so it is essential to ensure vaccinations are up to date.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.

[Report]

An infant who was less than two months old recently died from whooping cough.

This is the first death reported since statistics began being compiled in 2011.

On the 31st of last month, the infant visited the hospital with symptoms of coughing and phlegm and was diagnosed with whooping cough.

Although treatment was started, the condition worsened, and the infant passed away four days later.

The infant had not received the whooping cough vaccination, which is available from two months of age.

[Yang Jin-seon/Director of Infectious Disease Management, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency: "The infant who died this time was were too young to receive vaccinations."]

Whooping cough, a respiratory infection characterized by paroxysmal coughing, is currently spreading nationwide this year.

As of early this month, there have been over 33,000 cases, already exceeding the total number of cases from last year by 103 times.

88% of the patients are children and adolescents.

The number of high-risk patients, infants under one year old, is also on the rise.

Cases have increased from about 2 to 4 per week to as many as 12 recently.

The Disease Control Agency emphasizes that for infants to be born with immunity to whooping cough, pregnant women between 27 and 36 weeks of gestation must receive the vaccine.

Once the baby is born, vaccinations should be administered at 2, 4, and 6 months of age, and it is also advisable for family members and caregivers to complete their vaccinations.

[Song Jong-geun/Pediatric Clinic Director: "Grandparents and parents who care for the baby should get vaccinated before the baby is born."]

Health authorities are actively encouraging vaccinations for 11- to 12-year-olds, as the vaccination rate in this age group is relatively low, given that whooping cough is currently spreading among children and adolescents.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Infant under two months old dies from whooping cough, first case since 2011
    • 입력 2024-11-13 03:45:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

For the first time since records began, there has been a death from whooping cough in the country.

The infant was less than two months old and had not yet received their first vaccination.

Whooping cough is currently spreading significantly among children and adolescents, so it is essential to ensure vaccinations are up to date.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.

[Report]

An infant who was less than two months old recently died from whooping cough.

This is the first death reported since statistics began being compiled in 2011.

On the 31st of last month, the infant visited the hospital with symptoms of coughing and phlegm and was diagnosed with whooping cough.

Although treatment was started, the condition worsened, and the infant passed away four days later.

The infant had not received the whooping cough vaccination, which is available from two months of age.

[Yang Jin-seon/Director of Infectious Disease Management, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency: "The infant who died this time was were too young to receive vaccinations."]

Whooping cough, a respiratory infection characterized by paroxysmal coughing, is currently spreading nationwide this year.

As of early this month, there have been over 33,000 cases, already exceeding the total number of cases from last year by 103 times.

88% of the patients are children and adolescents.

The number of high-risk patients, infants under one year old, is also on the rise.

Cases have increased from about 2 to 4 per week to as many as 12 recently.

The Disease Control Agency emphasizes that for infants to be born with immunity to whooping cough, pregnant women between 27 and 36 weeks of gestation must receive the vaccine.

Once the baby is born, vaccinations should be administered at 2, 4, and 6 months of age, and it is also advisable for family members and caregivers to complete their vaccinations.

[Song Jong-geun/Pediatric Clinic Director: "Grandparents and parents who care for the baby should get vaccinated before the baby is born."]

Health authorities are actively encouraging vaccinations for 11- to 12-year-olds, as the vaccination rate in this age group is relatively low, given that whooping cough is currently spreading among children and adolescents.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah reporting.
홍진아
홍진아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…<br>파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”
생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 <br>재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화

생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화
[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?

[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?
야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”

야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.