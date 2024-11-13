News 9

Korean Olympic chief Lee Kee-heung allowed to run for third term amid controversy

[Anchor]

The Commission for Fair Play in Sport at the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee has approved Lee Kee-heung's bid for a third term as the chairman of the committee.

Lee is currently under a notice of suspension due to allegations of improper hiring and bribery, so how did this decision come about?

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.

[Report]

In an unprecedented move, Lee Kee-heung, who had received a notice of suspension from his duties, now has the opportunity to bid for a third term.

The Commission for Fair Play in Sport at the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee has approved Lee's application for a third term.

This decision contrasts with the demands for his resignation from the sports union, which has been calling for his departure amid the committee's fair review.

[Korean Sport & Olympic Committee Union: "Lee Kee-heung, who is shameless and hypocritical, should step down!"]

[Kim Seong-ha/Korean Sport & Olympic Committee Union Chairman: "We have become an organization that is criticized by the public, making it impossible for employees to work with a sense of mission and responsibility. We have decided to engage in protest activities against his reappointment."]

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism expressed regret, stating that the subcommission did not accept criticisms regarding the fairness of its composition and operation and proceeded with the review anyway.

It is analyzed that the subcommission members, appointed by Chairman Lee, had limitations in their composition for reviewing his reappointment, and the lack of evaluation criteria related to morality meant that the suspension due to misconduct allegations had little impact.

There have even been criticisms that the method of conducting meetings in private and notifying only the parties involved without an official announcement of the results constitutes opaque administration.

Chairman Lee has initiated legal action against the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's suspension through a provisional injunction.

As Chairman Lee stands firm amid numerous controversies and allegations, concerns are growing over the chaos in the sports community.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

