7,000 hooded cranes arrive at Suncheon Bay, creating spectacular scene of winter migratory birds

[Anchor]

This year, the hooded cranes have returned to the Suncheon Bay Wetlands in Jeollanam-do Province, preparing for winter.

The number of individuals has increased faster than in previous years, with over 7,000 already visiting Suncheon Bay.

Let's take a look at the magnificent flight of these migratory birds.

Yoo Seung-yong reports.

[Report]

Black birds gathered in flocks over the vast expanse of mudflats.

As some began to take off over the reed fields, they quickly multiplied into hundreds, filling the sky.

This is the hooded crane, a natural monument No. 228 and an endangered species.

The sight of the hooded cranes flying together to forage in the surrounding farmland is truly spectacular.

[Heo Kyung-nim/Suncheon, Jeollanam-do: "Can you hear the hooded cranes? What feeling do they give? There's nothing else. It's happiness."]

The hooded cranes first appeared in Suncheon Bay on Oct. 20, and last week, up to 7,600 were observed.

The population is increasing at a much faster rate compared to last year.

[Heo Sun-mi/Suncheon Bay Conservation Division, Suncheon City: "This year, the temperatures are a bit higher, so while other populations are migrating a bit later, the hooded cranes arrived a bit earlier."]

The farmland around the wetlands completed its harvest last week, preparing to welcome the hooded cranes.

As the population increases, Suncheon City plans to remove an additional 15 utility poles to expand their habitat.

The fields in this area, now harvested, are becoming excellent feeding grounds for various winter migratory birds, including the hooded cranes.

Tens of thousands of swans have also arrived, showcasing their splendid aerial displays in Suncheon Bay.

Thanks to its natural environment, it has established itself as a major winter migratory bird habitat.

This is KBS News, Yoo Seung-yong reporting.

