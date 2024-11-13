News 9

National baseball team holds first training session at Taipei Dome

입력 2024.11.13 (03:45) 수정 2024.11.13 (03:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The baseball national team participating in Premier 12 is preparing for their first game against Taiwan tomorrow, having held their first training session today at the Taipei Dome.

The venue is unfamiliar to the team, and Kim Do-yeong mentioned that the artificial turf feels like a soccer field, indicating there are many variables to consider.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Players who have only trained at Tianmu Baseball Stadium are in awe as they step onto the ground of the Taipei Dome for the first time.

[Song Sung-mun/National Baseball Team: "The left and right center seems bigger than Jamsil Stadium."]

Only 2 out of the 28 players have experience playing at the Taipei Dome, making quick adaptation crucial. Infielder Kim Do-yeong immediately notes that the artificial turf is different from that at Gocheok Dome.

[Kim Do-yeong/National Baseball Team: "The turf is a bit strange. I've never played on this kind of turf before. It feels like a soccer field."]

The long and soft artificial turf is expected to slow down ground balls, which has emerged as a significant variable.

The outfield size is comparable to that of Jamsil Stadium, making it difficult to hit home runs, and the height of the mound is another aspect to be cautious about.

Completed last year, the Taipei Dome features state-of-the-art indoor practice facilities and locker rooms, with a seating capacity of 40,000, necessitating vigilance against one-sided support from home fans.

Among the six teams, the top two will advance to the Super Round. And the most important first game against Taiwan and the upcoming match against Japan on Nov. 15 are both taking place at the Taipei Dome.

For the starting pitcher against Taiwan, manager Ryu Joong-il has announced Go Young-pyo, while the Taiwan manager has been tight-lipped about their starter.

[Ryu Joong-il/Korean National Baseball Team Manager: "We will go with Go Young-pyo. The coaching staff believes that the swing type of the Taiwan team will struggle against low pitches."]

[Tseng Hao-ju/Taiwan National Baseball Team Manager: "The official announcement from the tournament organizers will come soon, so please wait."]

Taiwan's starter was announced late, and as expected, it will be left-handed minor league pitcher Lin Yu-min, whom the Korean team faced at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

This is Moon Young-kyu reporting from Taipei for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • National baseball team holds first training session at Taipei Dome
    • 입력 2024-11-13 03:45:51
    • 수정2024-11-13 03:47:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

The baseball national team participating in Premier 12 is preparing for their first game against Taiwan tomorrow, having held their first training session today at the Taipei Dome.

The venue is unfamiliar to the team, and Kim Do-yeong mentioned that the artificial turf feels like a soccer field, indicating there are many variables to consider.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Players who have only trained at Tianmu Baseball Stadium are in awe as they step onto the ground of the Taipei Dome for the first time.

[Song Sung-mun/National Baseball Team: "The left and right center seems bigger than Jamsil Stadium."]

Only 2 out of the 28 players have experience playing at the Taipei Dome, making quick adaptation crucial. Infielder Kim Do-yeong immediately notes that the artificial turf is different from that at Gocheok Dome.

[Kim Do-yeong/National Baseball Team: "The turf is a bit strange. I've never played on this kind of turf before. It feels like a soccer field."]

The long and soft artificial turf is expected to slow down ground balls, which has emerged as a significant variable.

The outfield size is comparable to that of Jamsil Stadium, making it difficult to hit home runs, and the height of the mound is another aspect to be cautious about.

Completed last year, the Taipei Dome features state-of-the-art indoor practice facilities and locker rooms, with a seating capacity of 40,000, necessitating vigilance against one-sided support from home fans.

Among the six teams, the top two will advance to the Super Round. And the most important first game against Taiwan and the upcoming match against Japan on Nov. 15 are both taking place at the Taipei Dome.

For the starting pitcher against Taiwan, manager Ryu Joong-il has announced Go Young-pyo, while the Taiwan manager has been tight-lipped about their starter.

[Ryu Joong-il/Korean National Baseball Team Manager: "We will go with Go Young-pyo. The coaching staff believes that the swing type of the Taiwan team will struggle against low pitches."]

[Tseng Hao-ju/Taiwan National Baseball Team Manager: "The official announcement from the tournament organizers will come soon, so please wait."]

Taiwan's starter was announced late, and as expected, it will be left-handed minor league pitcher Lin Yu-min, whom the Korean team faced at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

This is Moon Young-kyu reporting from Taipei for KBS News.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…<br>파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”
생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 <br>재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화

생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화
[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?

[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?
야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”

야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.