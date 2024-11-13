News 9

National football team completes squad ahead of Kuwait qualifier

[Anchor]

The national football team, ahead of the third qualifying match against Kuwait, has gathered all overseas players to form a complete squad.

They are continuing their local adaptation training in a friendly atmosphere.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Coach Hong Myung-bo and K League players arrived in Kuwait, the battleground, after a 16-hour journey.

They greet the overseas players who joined them on-site with warm welcomes.

There are congratulations for Hwang In-beom and Lee Jae-sung, who both scored goals before gathering.

[Lee Jae-sung/National Football Team: "The ball keeps coming to my head! Let's see if it comes to my head again this time!"]

Congratulations are also extended to the Ulsan players who secured the K League championship, maintaining the cheerful atmosphere among the team.

[Jo Hyeon-woo & Hwang In-beom/National Football Team: "(In-beom, why aren't you congratulating me?) You're fine. You win all the time."]

On the first day of their arrival, the national team focused on recovery with light stretching and running as part of their local adaptation training.

With the final addition of Son Heung-min, Seol Young-woo, and Oh Hyeon-gyu, they have finally formed a complete squad just two days before the match against Kuwait.

Regarding the much-anticipated participation of Son Heung-min, Coach Hong Myung-bo stated, "I have no intention of pushing him given his current physical condition," and mentioned that they would decide on his playing time through discussions.

Considering the recovery of overseas players who joined late like Son Heung-min, the time for all 26 players to synchronize is absolutely limited.

However, since Coach Hong has already confirmed a good synergy between veterans and young players through the last A match, it seems there will be no significant setbacks in their final preparations for consecutive victories.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

