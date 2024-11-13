SK Knights takes solo lead with win over DB Promy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the second round of the professional basketball game in Wonju, Seoul SK Knights defeated Wonju DB Promy and rose to the top of the standings alone.



DB, which had escaped a seven-game losing streak in the last match, was close to achieving a two-game winning streak but unfortunately lost.



Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the details.



[Report]



At their home court in Wonju, last-place DB faced off against co-leader SK to open the second round.



From the early stages of the game, DB maintained a slight advantage, fiercely contesting against SK, which combined the powerful scoring ability of tall center Jameel Warney and the outside shooting of An Young-jun, and did not easily lose control of the game.



In a thrilling third quarter marked by ties and lead changes, DB managed to pull ahead by four points.



However, SK, maintaining their focus, turned the game around in the fourth quarter with consecutive scores from Warney and Kim Sun-hyung, leading to an even more intense competition.



With Warney's consecutive scores, SK took the lead again, but Ethan Alvano's tying shot brought the game back to even. With just one minute left in the fourth quarter, the game remained tied until Warney's free throw from a foul and An Young-jun's three-pointer tilted the game in favor of SK.



[An Young-jun: "I practiced a bit more. So as I got the feel, I was able to shoot confidently (the three-pointer) during the game today."]



With this victory over DB, SK surpassed KOGAS Pegasus to take the sole lead, while last-place DB, which had successfully escaped a seven-game losing streak in the previous match, failed to achieve a two-game winning streak with this disappointing comeback loss.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.



