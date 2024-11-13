News 9

SK Knights takes solo lead with win over DB Promy

입력 2024.11.13 (03:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the second round of the professional basketball game in Wonju, Seoul SK Knights defeated Wonju DB Promy and rose to the top of the standings alone.

DB, which had escaped a seven-game losing streak in the last match, was close to achieving a two-game winning streak but unfortunately lost.

Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the details.

[Report]

At their home court in Wonju, last-place DB faced off against co-leader SK to open the second round.

From the early stages of the game, DB maintained a slight advantage, fiercely contesting against SK, which combined the powerful scoring ability of tall center Jameel Warney and the outside shooting of An Young-jun, and did not easily lose control of the game.

In a thrilling third quarter marked by ties and lead changes, DB managed to pull ahead by four points.

However, SK, maintaining their focus, turned the game around in the fourth quarter with consecutive scores from Warney and Kim Sun-hyung, leading to an even more intense competition.

With Warney's consecutive scores, SK took the lead again, but Ethan Alvano's tying shot brought the game back to even. With just one minute left in the fourth quarter, the game remained tied until Warney's free throw from a foul and An Young-jun's three-pointer tilted the game in favor of SK.

[An Young-jun: "I practiced a bit more. So as I got the feel, I was able to shoot confidently (the three-pointer) during the game today."]

With this victory over DB, SK surpassed KOGAS Pegasus to take the sole lead, while last-place DB, which had successfully escaped a seven-game losing streak in the previous match, failed to achieve a two-game winning streak with this disappointing comeback loss.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • SK Knights takes solo lead with win over DB Promy
    • 입력 2024-11-13 03:45:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the second round of the professional basketball game in Wonju, Seoul SK Knights defeated Wonju DB Promy and rose to the top of the standings alone.

DB, which had escaped a seven-game losing streak in the last match, was close to achieving a two-game winning streak but unfortunately lost.

Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the details.

[Report]

At their home court in Wonju, last-place DB faced off against co-leader SK to open the second round.

From the early stages of the game, DB maintained a slight advantage, fiercely contesting against SK, which combined the powerful scoring ability of tall center Jameel Warney and the outside shooting of An Young-jun, and did not easily lose control of the game.

In a thrilling third quarter marked by ties and lead changes, DB managed to pull ahead by four points.

However, SK, maintaining their focus, turned the game around in the fourth quarter with consecutive scores from Warney and Kim Sun-hyung, leading to an even more intense competition.

With Warney's consecutive scores, SK took the lead again, but Ethan Alvano's tying shot brought the game back to even. With just one minute left in the fourth quarter, the game remained tied until Warney's free throw from a foul and An Young-jun's three-pointer tilted the game in favor of SK.

[An Young-jun: "I practiced a bit more. So as I got the feel, I was able to shoot confidently (the three-pointer) during the game today."]

With this victory over DB, SK surpassed KOGAS Pegasus to take the sole lead, while last-place DB, which had successfully escaped a seven-game losing streak in the previous match, failed to achieve a two-game winning streak with this disappointing comeback loss.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.
이유진
이유진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…<br>파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”

배아줄기세포 이식 1년…파킨슨 환자 “탁구·배드민턴도 해요”
생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 <br>재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화

생중계 여부 고심 깊어지는 재판부…법원 주변 경비 강화
[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?

[단독] 명태균, 창원산단 관련 기관장 임명에 영향력 행사?
야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”

야 “수정안 통과시키겠다” vs 여 “이탈표 없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.