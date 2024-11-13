News 9

Archery chief Chung Eui-sun approved for sixth term

[Anchor]

The Commission for Fair Play in Sport, which passed Chairman Lee Kee-heung's third term, has also approved the re-election of Chung Eui-sun, the president of the Korean Archery Association.

Since taking office in 2005, this effectively allows for a sixth term, but the atmosphere is quite different compared to the strong backlash faced by Chairman Lee Kee-heung.

Why is that?

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

The Commission for Fair Play in Sport has also approved the re-election of Chung Eui-sun as president of the Archery Association.

Although there remains a general assembly early next year, his sixth term is virtually confirmed as there are no other candidates.

The subcommission's review is decided by evaluating items based on a perfect score of 100 points, followed by a majority vote from the attending members.

Chairman Chung is reported to have received high scores in many categories, including financial contributions, presenting a vision for the development of the sport, and irreplaceability.

This is a result of his contributions to the development of the sport, including nearly 30 billion won in donations over the past five years and achieving dominance in all events of the Olympics.

[Chung Eui-sun/President of the Archery Association/Paris Olympics: "The association was just trying to help well, but I think the number of medals increased because the athletes did even more than that."]

Most of the archery community, including the association, is welcoming Chairman Chung's sixth term.

This is thanks to the principle of providing generous support while not intervening.

This is a stark contrast to the strong public backlash and the calls for resignation from even internal staff who have worked with Chairman Lee Kee-heung for the past eight years, as he bids for a third term.

The situation is also markedly different for Chairman Chung Mong-gyu of the Football Association, who is aiming for a fourth term but has not yet requested a review due to negative public opinion, highlighting the stark contrast in the fortunes of re-election candidates.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

