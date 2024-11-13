News Today

[News Today] N. KOREA RATIFIES TREATY WITH RUSSIA

입력 2024.11.13 (15:42) 수정 2024.11.13 (15:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean media also reported that Chairman Kim Jong-un signed a new treaty with Russia. The treaty includes military aid if invaded, suggesting more overt North Korean troop deployments to Russia.

[REPORT]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has signed into a law a treaty to establish a comprehensive and strategic partnership with Russia, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin did the same.

N. Korean Central TV/
The supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea signed the
treaty into law on Nov. 11, 2024.

State media also reported that Russia had also ratified the treaty - interpreted as an attempt to show their military alignment and commitment to the treaty's implementation.

The treaty takes effect from the day both sides exchange ratification instruments. But the South Korean government believes the exchange is a formality and that all necessary procedures have been completed.

The treaty, struck when Putin visited Pyongyang in June, is believed to upgrade bilateral relations to a military alliance.

In particular, Article 4 of the accord states that when either party is attacked and faces a war, the other provides military assistance without delay.

With both sides having ratified the treaty, they are expected to formally recognize North Korea's troop deployment to Russia and have the troops engage in combat.

Amid the possibility of further troop deployment and weapons support from the North, there's also concern of weapons technology transfer from Moscow to Pyongyang.

Prof. Park Won-gon / Ewha Womans Univ.
Further deployment is inevitable if the war lingers on in which case the North
in return could demand sensitive technologies related to nuke, missiles.

As Putin earlier mentioned possible joint drills with North Korea, ever tightening military ties between the two sides are becoming a major destabilizing factor on the Korean Peninsula.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] N. KOREA RATIFIES TREATY WITH RUSSIA
    • 입력 2024-11-13 15:42:35
    • 수정2024-11-13 15:43:40
    News Today

[LEAD]
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean media also reported that Chairman Kim Jong-un signed a new treaty with Russia. The treaty includes military aid if invaded, suggesting more overt North Korean troop deployments to Russia.

[REPORT]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has signed into a law a treaty to establish a comprehensive and strategic partnership with Russia, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin did the same.

N. Korean Central TV/
The supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea signed the
treaty into law on Nov. 11, 2024.

State media also reported that Russia had also ratified the treaty - interpreted as an attempt to show their military alignment and commitment to the treaty's implementation.

The treaty takes effect from the day both sides exchange ratification instruments. But the South Korean government believes the exchange is a formality and that all necessary procedures have been completed.

The treaty, struck when Putin visited Pyongyang in June, is believed to upgrade bilateral relations to a military alliance.

In particular, Article 4 of the accord states that when either party is attacked and faces a war, the other provides military assistance without delay.

With both sides having ratified the treaty, they are expected to formally recognize North Korea's troop deployment to Russia and have the troops engage in combat.

Amid the possibility of further troop deployment and weapons support from the North, there's also concern of weapons technology transfer from Moscow to Pyongyang.

Prof. Park Won-gon / Ewha Womans Univ.
Further deployment is inevitable if the war lingers on in which case the North
in return could demand sensitive technologies related to nuke, missiles.

As Putin earlier mentioned possible joint drills with North Korea, ever tightening military ties between the two sides are becoming a major destabilizing factor on the Korean Peninsula.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 선거법 1심 선고 생중계 ‘불허’…<br>법원 “법익 고려”

이재명 선거법 1심 선고 생중계 ‘불허’…법원 “법익 고려”
민주 “특검법 수정에도 생떼”<br>…한동훈 “판사겁박 시위, 민폐”

민주 “특검법 수정에도 생떼”…한동훈 “판사겁박 시위, 민폐”
‘음주 뺑소니’ 김호중 1심 징역 2년 6개월…“죄책감 있나 의문”

‘음주 뺑소니’ 김호중 1심 징역 2년 6개월…“죄책감 있나 의문”
‘화천 시신 훼손’ 피의자 <br>군 장교 38살 양광준 신상 공개

‘화천 시신 훼손’ 피의자 군 장교 38살 양광준 신상 공개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.