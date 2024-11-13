News Today

[News Today] “ROK-US ALLIANCE REMAINS STRONG”

입력 2024.11.13 (15:42) 수정 2024.11.13 (15:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Amid the return of a Trump administration, concerns loom over the shifting diplomatic landscape, given its transactional view of allies. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, however, predicts a stronger South Korea-U.S. alliance, stating that the current government's diplomatic direction aligns with Trump's anticipated policies.

[REPORT]
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has always maintained that he would seek America's interests first even with allies.

Donald Trump/ U.S. President-elect (Oct. 17)
They are a rich country. No, no, we have to start. We cannot be taken advantage of.

Unlike some people's concerns, South Korean foreign minister Cho Tae-yul said the alliance between South Korea and the U.S. will remain strong.

Cho Tae-yul / Minister of Foreign affairs
Trump's policies that focus on the allies' expanded roles, security contributions are in line with our vision as a key global country that fulfills Korea's part, responsibility befitting its national power, status.

The Indo-Pacific strategy, the core foreign policy of the Yoon Suk Yeol government, was established during the first Trump administration and the stabilized trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan would help strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance.

Cho Tae-yul / Minister of Foreign affairs
Based on policy common grounds, we plan to strengthen cooperation with the second Trump administration through detailed policy adjustments.

Concerns mount over the possibility that the Trump administration would force heavy-handed trade negotiations or demand more defense cost from Korea.

But a high-ranking official of the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that although Trump's basic strategy is to gain negotiating leverage by increasing uncertainties, South Korea will take time to work out the issues and attain its own national interests.

The official also said that on issues with widely differing opinions. South Korea would adhere to its position while talking with the U.S.

And that South Korea should not be excluded from the U.S.-North Korea talks and added that even if Trump tries to talk with North Korea like before, South Korea's stance must be incorporated in the process.

Furthermore, he denied the possibility of Washington acknowledging Pyongyang's nuclear forces and emphasized that people shouldn't question the allies' common goal of North Korea's denuclearization.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “ROK-US ALLIANCE REMAINS STRONG”
    • 입력 2024-11-13 15:42:42
    • 수정2024-11-13 15:44:00
    News Today

[LEAD]
Amid the return of a Trump administration, concerns loom over the shifting diplomatic landscape, given its transactional view of allies. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, however, predicts a stronger South Korea-U.S. alliance, stating that the current government's diplomatic direction aligns with Trump's anticipated policies.

[REPORT]
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has always maintained that he would seek America's interests first even with allies.

Donald Trump/ U.S. President-elect (Oct. 17)
They are a rich country. No, no, we have to start. We cannot be taken advantage of.

Unlike some people's concerns, South Korean foreign minister Cho Tae-yul said the alliance between South Korea and the U.S. will remain strong.

Cho Tae-yul / Minister of Foreign affairs
Trump's policies that focus on the allies' expanded roles, security contributions are in line with our vision as a key global country that fulfills Korea's part, responsibility befitting its national power, status.

The Indo-Pacific strategy, the core foreign policy of the Yoon Suk Yeol government, was established during the first Trump administration and the stabilized trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan would help strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance.

Cho Tae-yul / Minister of Foreign affairs
Based on policy common grounds, we plan to strengthen cooperation with the second Trump administration through detailed policy adjustments.

Concerns mount over the possibility that the Trump administration would force heavy-handed trade negotiations or demand more defense cost from Korea.

But a high-ranking official of the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that although Trump's basic strategy is to gain negotiating leverage by increasing uncertainties, South Korea will take time to work out the issues and attain its own national interests.

The official also said that on issues with widely differing opinions. South Korea would adhere to its position while talking with the U.S.

And that South Korea should not be excluded from the U.S.-North Korea talks and added that even if Trump tries to talk with North Korea like before, South Korea's stance must be incorporated in the process.

Furthermore, he denied the possibility of Washington acknowledging Pyongyang's nuclear forces and emphasized that people shouldn't question the allies' common goal of North Korea's denuclearization.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 선거법 1심 선고 생중계 ‘불허’…<br>법원 “법익 고려”

이재명 선거법 1심 선고 생중계 ‘불허’…법원 “법익 고려”
민주 “특검법 수정에도 생떼”<br>…한동훈 “판사겁박 시위, 민폐”

민주 “특검법 수정에도 생떼”…한동훈 “판사겁박 시위, 민폐”
‘음주 뺑소니’ 김호중 1심 징역 2년 6개월…“죄책감 있나 의문”

‘음주 뺑소니’ 김호중 1심 징역 2년 6개월…“죄책감 있나 의문”
‘화천 시신 훼손’ 피의자 <br>군 장교 38살 양광준 신상 공개

‘화천 시신 훼손’ 피의자 군 장교 38살 양광준 신상 공개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.