[News Today] “ROK-US ALLIANCE REMAINS STRONG”

[LEAD]

Amid the return of a Trump administration, concerns loom over the shifting diplomatic landscape, given its transactional view of allies. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, however, predicts a stronger South Korea-U.S. alliance, stating that the current government's diplomatic direction aligns with Trump's anticipated policies.



[REPORT]

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has always maintained that he would seek America's interests first even with allies.



Donald Trump/ U.S. President-elect (Oct. 17)

They are a rich country. No, no, we have to start. We cannot be taken advantage of.



Unlike some people's concerns, South Korean foreign minister Cho Tae-yul said the alliance between South Korea and the U.S. will remain strong.



Cho Tae-yul / Minister of Foreign affairs

Trump's policies that focus on the allies' expanded roles, security contributions are in line with our vision as a key global country that fulfills Korea's part, responsibility befitting its national power, status.



The Indo-Pacific strategy, the core foreign policy of the Yoon Suk Yeol government, was established during the first Trump administration and the stabilized trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan would help strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance.



Cho Tae-yul / Minister of Foreign affairs

Based on policy common grounds, we plan to strengthen cooperation with the second Trump administration through detailed policy adjustments.



Concerns mount over the possibility that the Trump administration would force heavy-handed trade negotiations or demand more defense cost from Korea.



But a high-ranking official of the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that although Trump's basic strategy is to gain negotiating leverage by increasing uncertainties, South Korea will take time to work out the issues and attain its own national interests.



The official also said that on issues with widely differing opinions. South Korea would adhere to its position while talking with the U.S.



And that South Korea should not be excluded from the U.S.-North Korea talks and added that even if Trump tries to talk with North Korea like before, South Korea's stance must be incorporated in the process.



Furthermore, he denied the possibility of Washington acknowledging Pyongyang's nuclear forces and emphasized that people shouldn't question the allies' common goal of North Korea's denuclearization.