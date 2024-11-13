[News Today] STEM CELL PARKINSON’S TREATMENT
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Twenty years ago, former Seoul National University professor Hwang Woo-suk shocked the world with his embryonic stem cell research. Unfortunately, this later turned out to be fraud, causing a significant setback in domestic stem cell research. Nonetheless, efforts continued to develop treatments using of stem cells. A recent report from a South Korean medical team highlights symptom improvements, in Parkinson’s disease patients using embryonic stem cells.
[REPORT]
A man in his 50s battling Parkinson's disease for the 15th year.
Symptoms had worsened, making it difficult to walk and even go to the restroom on his own.
However from a year after receiving an embryonic stem cell transplant, conditions improved and he was able to walk more than 5,000 steps a day.
Now he even plays table tennis and badminton.
Parkinson's disease patient who received embryonic stem cell transplant/
Before, I couldn't play badminton at all. But now I can play 15-20 minutes at one go. It's the same with table tennis.
Parkinson's disease develops when our brain cells that secrete dopamine which controls movement perish.
Researchers have developed stem cells into dopaminergic neural precursor cells and injected them into the patient's brain.
Prof. Chang Jin-woo / Korea Univ. Anam Hospital
If the embryonic stem cell is not injected to the accurate spot, secondary links can be created making it difficult to ease patient symptoms.
After the treatment, researchers, using brain imaging testing, confirmed that the area of the brain secreting dopamine has become much larger.
This shows the precursor cells injected into the brain have grown into dopamine-releasing nerve cells.
Also, the mobility of 3 patients who received the treatment have improved about 44% on average.
Prof. Lee Phil-hyu / Severance Hospital
The treatment is expected to sharply reduce patients' dopamine intake, improve
side effects such as stiffness of the body when medication wears out.
This marks the first time in Asia that treatment effects of embryonic stem cell transplant on Parkinson's disease patients are verified.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] STEM CELL PARKINSON’S TREATMENT
-
- 입력 2024-11-13 15:42:57
- 수정2024-11-13 15:44:23
[LEAD]
Twenty years ago, former Seoul National University professor Hwang Woo-suk shocked the world with his embryonic stem cell research. Unfortunately, this later turned out to be fraud, causing a significant setback in domestic stem cell research. Nonetheless, efforts continued to develop treatments using of stem cells. A recent report from a South Korean medical team highlights symptom improvements, in Parkinson’s disease patients using embryonic stem cells.
[REPORT]
A man in his 50s battling Parkinson's disease for the 15th year.
Symptoms had worsened, making it difficult to walk and even go to the restroom on his own.
However from a year after receiving an embryonic stem cell transplant, conditions improved and he was able to walk more than 5,000 steps a day.
Now he even plays table tennis and badminton.
Parkinson's disease patient who received embryonic stem cell transplant/
Before, I couldn't play badminton at all. But now I can play 15-20 minutes at one go. It's the same with table tennis.
Parkinson's disease develops when our brain cells that secrete dopamine which controls movement perish.
Researchers have developed stem cells into dopaminergic neural precursor cells and injected them into the patient's brain.
Prof. Chang Jin-woo / Korea Univ. Anam Hospital
If the embryonic stem cell is not injected to the accurate spot, secondary links can be created making it difficult to ease patient symptoms.
After the treatment, researchers, using brain imaging testing, confirmed that the area of the brain secreting dopamine has become much larger.
This shows the precursor cells injected into the brain have grown into dopamine-releasing nerve cells.
Also, the mobility of 3 patients who received the treatment have improved about 44% on average.
Prof. Lee Phil-hyu / Severance Hospital
The treatment is expected to sharply reduce patients' dopamine intake, improve
side effects such as stiffness of the body when medication wears out.
This marks the first time in Asia that treatment effects of embryonic stem cell transplant on Parkinson's disease patients are verified.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.