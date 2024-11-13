[News Today] 1ST TRIAL ON KCC CHIEF IMPEACHMENT

News Today

[LEAD]
At the first impeachment hearing of Korea Communications Commission Chief Lee Jin-sook, Constitutional Court justices grilled Jung Chung-rae, Chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, on the Assembly's performance. They pointed out the failure to recommend KCC standing commissioners and Constitutional Court justices. Jung placed all blame on President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[REPORT]
This is the first hearing on the impeachment motion against Korea Communications Commission chief Lee Jin-sook.

Jung Chung-rae, Democratic Party lawmaker who chairs the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, appeared at the court as the plaintiff while Lee, currently on suspension, showed up as the defendant.

The two sides locked horns over Lee running the KCC under a 'two-person system,' but the Constitutional Court took issue with the National Assembly's role.

The court was pointing to the fact that the National Assembly didn't fulfil its duty to recommend three out of five KCC standing commissioners.

Moon Hyong-bae/ Acting Chief Justice of Constitutional Court
Parliament says, "You broke the law by deciding with just two members, so step down." My question is, why hasn’t parliament appointed new commissioners?

Jung said all the responsibility lies with President Yoon Suk Yeol who has the final authority to name standing commissioners.

Jung Chung-rae/ Legislation, Judiciary Committee Chair
Rep. Choi Min-hee asked the president for appointments, but he didn’t. I thought the president wouldn't act even if a recommendation was made again.

The court also noted that lawmakers haven't elected justices for the three vacant seats in the Constitutional Court.

Kim Hyung-du/ Constitutional Court Justice
So is it parliament's intention for the court to stop working?

Jung Chung-rae/ Legislation, Judiciary Committee Chair
Who caused this problem in the first place? Wasn't it the president?

The second hearing for Lee's impeachment motion is to take place on December 3rd.

