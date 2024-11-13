[News Today] YOON TO ATTEND APEC·G20 SUMMITS
[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol departs for South America on Thursday for a tour lasting eight days. He is set to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the G20 Summit. He is likely to hold trilateral talks with the U.S. and Japan, as well as a bilateral discussion with China.
[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit South America for the first time since taking office.
He will first attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC summit in Peru.
APEC represents the world's largest regional bloc accounting for over 60% of global GDP. South Korea will host the next APEC summit, making it the first time in 20 years the nation is hosting the event.
Kim Tae-hyo / Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser
Pres. Yoon will declare Korea's leading participation in discussions to foster a free, stable trade, investment environment.
Yoon will hold summit talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and discuss cooperation in defense and key minerals.
Peru is the only Latin American nation which Korea shares comprehensive strategic partnership ties with.
President Yoon will then travel to Brazil for the Group of 20 summit where he will present how Korea can contribute to fighting poverty and famine.
The South Korean leader also seek to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines during his tour.
A three-way meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is actively being discussed, while a one on one with Chinese President Xi Jinping may also take place.
Regarding meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, the top office said that close communication is ongoing.
