News Today

[News Today] DAY6 TO PERFORM AT GOCHEOK SKY DOME

입력 2024.11.13 (15:43) 수정 2024.11.13 (15:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
'DAY6' who is currently leading the band craze in Korea is set to make history. They will be the first K-pop band to perform at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Here's more.

[REPORT]
The Korean quartet DAY6 are holding two concerts at the end of the year.

According to the band's agency, they will hold concerts at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul's Guro-gu District from December 20th to 21st.

The Gocheok Sky Dome, which can accommodate some 17,000 spectators, is a prestigious concert venue where internationally renowned bands like Maroon 5, Queen and Metallica have performed.

DAY6 will become the first K-pop band to hold a concert there.

They are enjoying enormous popularity recently. This year, they topped music charts for the first time since their debut in 2015.

DAY6 are best known for their live performances, all of which have been sold out.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] DAY6 TO PERFORM AT GOCHEOK SKY DOME
    • 입력 2024-11-13 15:43:16
    • 수정2024-11-13 15:45:05
    News Today

[LEAD]
'DAY6' who is currently leading the band craze in Korea is set to make history. They will be the first K-pop band to perform at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Here's more.

[REPORT]
The Korean quartet DAY6 are holding two concerts at the end of the year.

According to the band's agency, they will hold concerts at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul's Guro-gu District from December 20th to 21st.

The Gocheok Sky Dome, which can accommodate some 17,000 spectators, is a prestigious concert venue where internationally renowned bands like Maroon 5, Queen and Metallica have performed.

DAY6 will become the first K-pop band to hold a concert there.

They are enjoying enormous popularity recently. This year, they topped music charts for the first time since their debut in 2015.

DAY6 are best known for their live performances, all of which have been sold out.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 선거법 1심 선고 생중계 ‘불허’…<br>법원 “법익 고려”

이재명 선거법 1심 선고 생중계 ‘불허’…법원 “법익 고려”
민주 “특검법 수정에도 생떼”<br>…한동훈 “판사겁박 시위, 민폐”

민주 “특검법 수정에도 생떼”…한동훈 “판사겁박 시위, 민폐”
‘음주 뺑소니’ 김호중 1심 징역 2년 6개월…“죄책감 있나 의문”

‘음주 뺑소니’ 김호중 1심 징역 2년 6개월…“죄책감 있나 의문”
‘화천 시신 훼손’ 피의자 <br>군 장교 38살 양광준 신상 공개

‘화천 시신 훼손’ 피의자 군 장교 38살 양광준 신상 공개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.