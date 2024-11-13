[News Today] DAY6 TO PERFORM AT GOCHEOK SKY DOME

'DAY6' who is currently leading the band craze in Korea is set to make history. They will be the first K-pop band to perform at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Here's more.



The Korean quartet DAY6 are holding two concerts at the end of the year.



According to the band's agency, they will hold concerts at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul's Guro-gu District from December 20th to 21st.



The Gocheok Sky Dome, which can accommodate some 17,000 spectators, is a prestigious concert venue where internationally renowned bands like Maroon 5, Queen and Metallica have performed.



DAY6 will become the first K-pop band to hold a concert there.



They are enjoying enormous popularity recently. This year, they topped music charts for the first time since their debut in 2015.



DAY6 are best known for their live performances, all of which have been sold out.