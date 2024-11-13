[News Today] ‘APT.’ MV REACHES 300 MN VIEWS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Another history is in the making with K-POP star ROSÉ. "APT." set a new record, becoming the fastest solo K-pop music video to reach 300 million views on YouTube. This comes just after 22 days of its release.
[REPORT]
Rosé's latest hit "APT." continues to sweep the world.
The music video for the song has recorded over 300 million views on YouTube, just 22 days since its release.
Rosé's agency on Tuesday released a poster for the song to mark the feat, and said its music video has recorded 300 million views faster than any other song by a solo K-pop artist.
The previous record was set by Psy's "Gentleman" in 2013. "Gentleman" was released as a sequel to the mega hit "Gangnam Style." It recorded 300 million views 25 days after its release.
Rosé achieved the feat three days sooner, breaking the record set over a decade ago.
However, "APT." is slipping down the Billboard Hot 100 main single chart. The song debuted on the chart at number 8, but last week fell to 13th and is ranked 15th this week.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ‘APT.’ MV REACHES 300 MN VIEWS
-
- 입력 2024-11-13 15:43:23
- 수정2024-11-13 15:45:26
[LEAD]
Another history is in the making with K-POP star ROSÉ. "APT." set a new record, becoming the fastest solo K-pop music video to reach 300 million views on YouTube. This comes just after 22 days of its release.
[REPORT]
Rosé's latest hit "APT." continues to sweep the world.
The music video for the song has recorded over 300 million views on YouTube, just 22 days since its release.
Rosé's agency on Tuesday released a poster for the song to mark the feat, and said its music video has recorded 300 million views faster than any other song by a solo K-pop artist.
The previous record was set by Psy's "Gentleman" in 2013. "Gentleman" was released as a sequel to the mega hit "Gangnam Style." It recorded 300 million views 25 days after its release.
Rosé achieved the feat three days sooner, breaking the record set over a decade ago.
However, "APT." is slipping down the Billboard Hot 100 main single chart. The song debuted on the chart at number 8, but last week fell to 13th and is ranked 15th this week.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.