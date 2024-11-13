[News Today] ‘APT.’ MV REACHES 300 MN VIEWS

Another history is in the making with K-POP star ROSÉ. "APT." set a new record, becoming the fastest solo K-pop music video to reach 300 million views on YouTube. This comes just after 22 days of its release.



Rosé's latest hit "APT." continues to sweep the world.



The music video for the song has recorded over 300 million views on YouTube, just 22 days since its release.



Rosé's agency on Tuesday released a poster for the song to mark the feat, and said its music video has recorded 300 million views faster than any other song by a solo K-pop artist.



The previous record was set by Psy's "Gentleman" in 2013. "Gentleman" was released as a sequel to the mega hit "Gangnam Style." It recorded 300 million views 25 days after its release.



Rosé achieved the feat three days sooner, breaking the record set over a decade ago.



However, "APT." is slipping down the Billboard Hot 100 main single chart. The song debuted on the chart at number 8, but last week fell to 13th and is ranked 15th this week.