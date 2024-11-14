KOSPI continues to drop amid ‘Trump shock’

동영상 고정 취소

While others are having a Trump rally, we are experiencing a Trump shock.



Our stock prices have been plummeting daily, and today (11.13), the KOSPI has dropped to the low 2,400s.



The leading stock, Samsung Electronics, is precariously hovering around the 50,000 won mark.



The KOSPI closed lower for the fourth consecutive trading day.



The decline was larger than yesterday (11.12) at 2.6%, retreating to 2,417.08, just a day after losing the 2,500 mark.



This is the lowest level in a year based on the clos ing price, and the market capitalization has fallen below 2,000 trillion won for the first time since 'Black Monday' in August.



Samsung Electronics fell by over 4%, putting even the '50,000 KRW range' at risk, and the stock prices of SK hynix and Hyundai Motor also declined.



It seems that the so-called 'Trump trade,' where funds are concentrated in assets expected to benefit from the election of Donald Trump as the Republican candidate in the U.S. presidential election, is a cause of the chill in our stock market, but that is not the only reason.



[Park Sang-hyun/iM Securities Researcher: "It clearly is 'Trump risk.' However, there are concerns about next year's growth rate in our domestic market. Recently, the export economy is also showing signs of significant slowdown in November..."]



As the strong dollar trend gains momentum, the won-dollar exchange rate surpassed 1,410 won during trading.



[Seo Jeong-hoon/Chief Researcher at Hana Bank: "(Before Trump's inauguration) the upward pressure on the exchange rate may be higher. Even if the absolute increase is somewhat limited, the force trying to rise while reflecting the strong dollar will likely be the main movement in the market for the time being..."]



In the securities market, there are expectations that the KOSPI will hover around the 2,400 mark until the end of the year, showing a contraction due to the 'Trump shock.'



