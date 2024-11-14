News 9

Asian stock markets fluctuate amid Trump rally

[Anchor]

How are the stock markets in neighboring Asian countries doing?

They don't seem as shocked as we are, but forecasts suggest they will be affected by the uncertainty surrounding the second Trump administration for the time being.

Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the details.

[Report]

The Japanese Nikkei index closed lower.

At one point during the trading session, it fell by as much as 2%, but thanks to late buying, it managed to close down by 1.66%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also fell by 0.12%, and Taiwan's Weighted Index dropped by 0.53%, marking a third consecutive day of declines.

The previous day's downturn in the New York stock market appears to have led to declines in major Asian stock markets.

In fact, the three major stock indices in New York closed lower for the first time since Trump's election.

This is analyzed as a result of profit-taking amid speculation that the 'Trump rally' had overheated in the short term.

On the other hand, the Shanghai Composite Index, which fell by 1.39% yesterday (Nov.12), rebounded by 0.51% today (Nov.13).

This seems to reflect expectations for economic recovery following news of a reserve requirement ratio cut by Chinese authorities.

Overall, major Asian stock markets have shown a solid upward trend this year.

The stock markets in China, Hong Kong, and Japan have grown by over 16%, while the Taiwan stock market has surged by nearly 30%.

However, fluctuations have continued since the U.S. presidential election, indicating that international geopolitical uncertainty is clearly impacting Asian stock markets.

[Angel Jong/Australian Financial Expert: "We know that Trump is pro-growth, but we're still trying to figure out what his actual policies will be as soon as he assumes office."]

There are also forecasts that countries with trade surpluses with the U.S., including China, South Korea, and Taiwan, may suffer from Trump's trade policies.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

