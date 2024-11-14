U.S. confirms N. Korean troops in combat on Russian front, vows firm response

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The U.S. State Department has confirmed for the first time that North Korean troops are engaged in combat on the Russian Kursk front and has expressed its intention to respond firmly.



Ukraine is also waging an all-out effort to defend the occupied Kursk region before the Trump administration takes office.



This is reporter Jo Bit-na.



[Report]



The U.S. State Department has revealed for the first time that North Korean troops have moved to southwestern Russia's Kursk and have begun participating in combat.



It stated that the Russian military has trained the troops in trench warfare, drone operations, and artillery techniques, explaining that overcoming language barriers and interoperability will be crucial.



While the scale and level of combat involvement were not detailed in the regular briefing, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised a firm response.



[Antony Blinken/ U.S. Secretary of State: "North Korean forces injected into the battle. Now, quite literally in combat which demands and will get a firm reponse."]



The Russian Kremlin has stated that the war is intensifying at full speed.



Since President-elect Trump has declared he will end the war within 24 hours of taking office, Ukraine is launching an all-out effort to gain an advantage before Trump's inauguration.



In particular, Kursk is the area where Ukrainian forces first invaded Russian territory and captured parts of it in August.



As Russian President Putin declared earlier this month the complete recovery of Kursk's territory to the residents, it is a matter of national pride for Russia.



From Ukraine's perspective, defending Kursk before Trump's inauguration will provide a justification for continued U.S. support.



The National Intelligence Service has also reported that the North Korean troops deployed by Russia have completed their deployment to the Kursk battlefield over the past two weeks and are already participating in combat.



Meanwhile, Russia has targeted Ukraine's rear energy infrastructure, attacking the capital Kyiv with missiles and drones.



This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.



