News 9

U.S. confirms N. Korean troops in combat on Russian front, vows firm response

입력 2024.11.14 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The U.S. State Department has confirmed for the first time that North Korean troops are engaged in combat on the Russian Kursk front and has expressed its intention to respond firmly.

Ukraine is also waging an all-out effort to defend the occupied Kursk region before the Trump administration takes office.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

The U.S. State Department has revealed for the first time that North Korean troops have moved to southwestern Russia's Kursk and have begun participating in combat.

It stated that the Russian military has trained the troops in trench warfare, drone operations, and artillery techniques, explaining that overcoming language barriers and interoperability will be crucial.

While the scale and level of combat involvement were not detailed in the regular briefing, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised a firm response.

[Antony Blinken/ U.S. Secretary of State: "North Korean forces injected into the battle. Now, quite literally in combat which demands and will get a firm reponse."]

The Russian Kremlin has stated that the war is intensifying at full speed.

Since President-elect Trump has declared he will end the war within 24 hours of taking office, Ukraine is launching an all-out effort to gain an advantage before Trump's inauguration.

In particular, Kursk is the area where Ukrainian forces first invaded Russian territory and captured parts of it in August.

As Russian President Putin declared earlier this month the complete recovery of Kursk's territory to the residents, it is a matter of national pride for Russia.

From Ukraine's perspective, defending Kursk before Trump's inauguration will provide a justification for continued U.S. support.

The National Intelligence Service has also reported that the North Korean troops deployed by Russia have completed their deployment to the Kursk battlefield over the past two weeks and are already participating in combat.

Meanwhile, Russia has targeted Ukraine's rear energy infrastructure, attacking the capital Kyiv with missiles and drones.

This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. confirms N. Korean troops in combat on Russian front, vows firm response
    • 입력 2024-11-14 00:44:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

The U.S. State Department has confirmed for the first time that North Korean troops are engaged in combat on the Russian Kursk front and has expressed its intention to respond firmly.

Ukraine is also waging an all-out effort to defend the occupied Kursk region before the Trump administration takes office.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

The U.S. State Department has revealed for the first time that North Korean troops have moved to southwestern Russia's Kursk and have begun participating in combat.

It stated that the Russian military has trained the troops in trench warfare, drone operations, and artillery techniques, explaining that overcoming language barriers and interoperability will be crucial.

While the scale and level of combat involvement were not detailed in the regular briefing, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised a firm response.

[Antony Blinken/ U.S. Secretary of State: "North Korean forces injected into the battle. Now, quite literally in combat which demands and will get a firm reponse."]

The Russian Kremlin has stated that the war is intensifying at full speed.

Since President-elect Trump has declared he will end the war within 24 hours of taking office, Ukraine is launching an all-out effort to gain an advantage before Trump's inauguration.

In particular, Kursk is the area where Ukrainian forces first invaded Russian territory and captured parts of it in August.

As Russian President Putin declared earlier this month the complete recovery of Kursk's territory to the residents, it is a matter of national pride for Russia.

From Ukraine's perspective, defending Kursk before Trump's inauguration will provide a justification for continued U.S. support.

The National Intelligence Service has also reported that the North Korean troops deployed by Russia have completed their deployment to the Kursk battlefield over the past two weeks and are already participating in combat.

Meanwhile, Russia has targeted Ukraine's rear energy infrastructure, attacking the capital Kyiv with missiles and drones.

This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

코스피 ‘끝없는 하락’ 2,410대…‘5만 전자’도 위태

코스피 ‘끝없는 하락’ 2,410대…‘5만 전자’도 위태
베일 벗은 트럼프 2기 안보 <br>라인…“대중·대북 강경”

베일 벗은 트럼프 2기 안보 라인…“대중·대북 강경”
트럼프 취임 전 총력전…블링컨 “북한군 전투 단호히 대응”

트럼프 취임 전 총력전…블링컨 “북한군 전투 단호히 대응”
명태균·김영선 오늘 영장 심사 …구속 가능성은?

명태균·김영선 오늘 영장 심사 …구속 가능성은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.