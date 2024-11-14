N. Korea remains silent on Trump's election

동영상 고정 취소

Meanwhile, North Korea has not yet responded to the results of the U.S. presidential election.



There are analyses suggesting that rather than hastily issuing a message to the U.S., they will focus on strengthening cooperation with Russia for the time being.



Yoo Ho-yoon reports.



North Korea launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile before the U.S. election and issued numerous statements criticizing South Korea and the U.S., but it has been quiet since Trump's election.



Although there was a GPS jamming attack, there have been no missile test launches or balloon provocations, and there have been no significant public activities from the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yet.



North Korean media also have not made any mention of the U.S. election results.



[Park Won-gon/ Professor of North Korean Studies, Ewha Womans University: "There is a possibility that North Korea would release their stance once Trump's new team is officially formed and its North Korean policy is reviewed."]



U.S. President-elect Donald Trump showcased his friendship with North Korean Leader Kim Jung-un during the campaign, but has not presented any specific North Korea policy.



Generally, he is evaluated as favoring hardliners on North Korea, and it seems that North Korea will not act hastily until the outlines of Trump's second-term North Korea policy become clear.



Instead, it is expected that North Korea will focus on strengthening cooperation with Russia for the time being.



This is because, with the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine being mentioned due to Trump's election, it is important to maintain a strong relationship with Russia even after the war.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification: "It seams that North Korea is closely monitoring how much impact their deployed troops have on the war situation."]



Within the U.S., the issue of North Korea's denuclearization has been pushed to the back burner due to ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.



However, there are also forecasts that if other foreign policy issues are resolved slowly, President-elect Trump may turn his attention to the North Korean nuclear issue.



This is KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.



