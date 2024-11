Rival parties agree to raise bank deposit protection to 100 mil. won

동영상 고정 취소

The policy committees of the People Power Party and the Democratic Party held a meeting today and agreed to process the 'Deposit Protection Act amendment' that includes raising the deposit protection limit from the current 50 million won to 100 million won during the regular session of the National Assembly.



