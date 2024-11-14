News 9

Suspicion grows over funds Mr. Myung allegedly received from First Lady

[Anchor]

Mr. Myung Tae-kyun is facing the possibility of arrest on charges of violating the Political Funds Act, but several other allegations continue to emerge.

There are also suspicions regarding the nature of the money that Mr. Myung allegedly received from First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

How the investigation will proceed regarding these other allegations, which are not included in the warrant application, was examined by reporter Lee Hyung-kwan.

[Report]

The prosecution recently secured testimonies from Kang Hye-kyung, who was the accountant for former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, stating that after the presidential election, Mr. Myung boasted that he received 5 million won from Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

They also found a photo of the 'money envelope' that Mrs. Kim allegedly gave.

Since there are suspicions that Mr. Myung provided free public opinion surveys, it is necessary to confirm the nature of the money.

Mr. Myung reportedly acknowledged receiving the money during the prosecution's investigation but downplayed its significance by referring to it as 'transportation expenses.'

[Kang Hye-kyung/Today/'MBC Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "I have never heard of it being called transportation expenses. It was given by Mrs. Kim Keon-hee as a form of encouragement to Mr. Myung. It was more like a token of encouragement…."]

In June 2022, after President Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration, suspicions were raised that Mr. Myung was on the presidential train when Mrs. Kim visited Bongha Village.

In the same month, there were also unresolved suspicions that he had prior knowledge of President Yoon's visit schedule to the Changwon Industrial Complex.

[Yoon Jong-kun/Democratic Party lawmaker: "I understand that it is a facility used by important figures, including the three branches of government. We need to clarify whether a civilian boarded there, to dispel these public suspicions…."]

The prosecution's warrant application only included claims that Mr. Myung asserted a close relationship with the president and his wife.

How close that relationship was and whether it influenced the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun will be part of the ongoing investigation.

Although the prosecution has not secured the original recording of the phone call between My. Myung and President Yoon, Mr. Myung's KakaoTalk messages confirmed through computer forensics could provide clues about the context.

The messages secured by the prosecution include conversations Mr. Myung had with then President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok, and emergency response committee chairman Kim Jong-in.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

