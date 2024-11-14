Opposition forms impeachment coalition; Ruling party calls it a political offensive

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The opposition parties launched a coalition of lawmakers today (Nov.13) to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.



More than 40 members from five opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, participated.



The People Power Party criticized it as a political offensive aimed at protecting Lee Jae-myung ahead of the first trial ruling and intimidating the judiciary.



Our reporter Min Jeong-hee reports.



[Report]



A 'Presidential Impeachment Coalition' with 43 lawmakers from five opposition parties has been launched.



The Democratic Party, which does not have an official stance on impeachment, has the most members with 29 names listed.



[Park Soo-hyun/Democratic Party lawmaker/Co-representative of 'Impeachment Coalition of Lawmakers': "The voices of the people demanding impeachment are growing as loud as during the impeachment of former Presdient Park Geun-hye. It is only natural for lawmakers to respond to and act on the voices of the people."]



This weekend, a third rally calling for a special investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee will be held in the Gwanghwamun area as a joint rally between the five opposition parties and civic groups.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party floor leader: "While the nomination may have been given by Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, the election is decided by the people. If we go against public sentiment again, the people will not give us another chance."]



The People Power Party defined it as 'Lee Jae-myung's shield' and 'intimidation of the judiciary' ahead of the first trial ruling.



They criticized that the impeachment system is being misused for the political purpose of 'saving Lee Jae-myung'.



[Kwak Kyu-taek/People Power Party spokesperson: "The behavior of the Democratic Party and minor opposition parties abusing the impeachment system for their political purposes will never be forgiven."]



People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon also pointed out that the opposition's rally, which is being held on the day of major university entrance essay exams, is 'the worst public nuisance'.



He raised his voice, saying, "If they are going to intimidate judges, they should do it after the exams are over."



The Democratic Party plans to pass the third First Lady special investigation law in the plenary session tomorrow (Nov.14).



In response, the People Power Party has already announced that it will propose the exercise of the right to request reconsideration, indicating that a vicious cycle surrounding the special investigation law is likely to repeat.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



