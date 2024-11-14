News 9

Court denies live broadcast of Lee Jae-myung's first trial verdict

입력 2024.11.14 (00:44)

[Anchor]

The court has decided not to broadcast live the first trial verdict of Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung's alleged violation of the Public Official Election Act, scheduled for Nov. 15.

The court determined that the issues outweigh the expected benefits of a live broadcast.

The court has decided to pay extra attention to security and order management.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon reports.

[Report]

The 34th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, which is handling the case of Representative Lee Jae-myung's violation of the Public Official Election Act, has decided not to allow filming and broadcasting of the first-instance sentencing hearing scheduled for the day after tomorrow.

The court stated that it "considered the relevant legal interests comprehensively."

It appears that the court judged that the private interests of the defendant being infringed upon are greater than the public interest, such as the public's right to know.

It is also analyzed that the decision took into account potential unnecessary confusion and issues related to maintaining order in the courtroom due to the live broadcast.

The People Power Party expressed disappointment over the decision not to allow a live broadcast but emphasized that the details of the charges against Representative Lee will be revealed in the judgment document after the sentencing.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Leader of the People Power Party: "Since he is continuously claiming his innocence, I urge the court to boldly request a live broadcast even now..."]

The Democratic Party welcomed the decision and criticized the People Power Party's intentions as intimidation of the judiciary and a display of power.

[Lee Geon-tae/Democratic Party Member: "This is a natural conclusion. The request for a live broadcast of the trial reveals the intention to turn the trial into a political propaganda platform."]

On the day of the sentencing, the day after tomorrow, large-scale rallies supporting or condemning Representative Lee are expected to be held around the courthouse, prompting the court to announce a plan for maintaining order.

The court will prohibit general vehicles from entering and will increase the deployment of security personnel around the courthouse and in the courtroom.

Additionally, measures to enhance personal protection for the judges, such as assigning security personnel during their commute, will be implemented.

The People Power Party is also demanding a live broadcast of the sentencing for Representative Lee's alleged perjury scheduled for Nov. 25, indicating that the controversy over live broadcasting of trials is likely to continue into the next hearing.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

