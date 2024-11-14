News 9

Key figures in nomination scandal face pre-arrest interrogation

[Anchor]

Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of presidential couple's intervention in nominations, and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun will undergo a pre-arrest interrogation tomorrow (11.14).

How the court assesses the nature of the money exchanged between the two and the possibility of evidence destruction is expected to determine whether they will be detained.

Reporter Yoon Kyung-jae reports.

[Report]

The prosecution identifies the 76 million won exchanged between Myung and former lawmaker Kim as a 'reward for assisting in nominations.'

Additionally, the two have been deemed accomplices in what is referred to as 'nomination trading,' having allegedly received 240 million won from local election candidates.

The prosecution believes that since the crime has been substantiated, an arrest investigation is necessary.

In particular, it has been noted in the warrant that both individuals have a history of disposing of multiple mobile phones, raising significant concerns about evidence destruction.

Furthermore, it has been reported that a file titled 'Recording with the President' was accessed on a recently recovered computer, indicating a high possibility of further evidence being destroyed.

In response, Myung maintains that he only received money that was lent to him by former lawmaker Kim and insists that he has no influence over nominations.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Nov. 9: "If I were such a powerful person, wouldn't I have been able to place anyone in positions like military commanders or city councilors just by saying so?"]

Former lawmaker Kim also distances herself from the money given to Myung, stating that it was led by the former accountant, Kang Hye-kyung.

She criticized the prosecution, claiming that her meeting with the preliminary candidates is unrelated to 'nomination trading.'

[Kim Young-sun/Former lawmaker/Nov. 12: "If Kim Young-sun was there (with the preliminary candidates) and the atmosphere was good, does that mean that all financial transactions of people around me are my responsibility?"]

If the two are detained, it is expected to accelerate the prosecution's investigation.

However, if the warrant is dismissed in the absence of the three mobile phones that Myung allegedly disposed of, proving the charges may become difficult.

This could also lead to criticism of a flawed investigation, making their detention a pivotal point for the prosecution's inquiry.

KBS News, Yoon Kyung-jae.

