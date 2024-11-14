Chinese and Russian stealth aircraft showcase capabilities at Zhuhai Airshow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



China showcased a number of new weapons, including missile defense systems, at the Zhuhai Airshow, an international weapons exhibition.



This airshow also marked the debut of the latest Russian stealth aircraft.



It is interpreted as a display of power by China and Russia ahead of Trump's inauguration.



Kim Hyo-shin reports from Zhuhai.



[Report]



China's domestically developed stealth fighter jet, the 'J-35', made its first appearance.



Equipped with two turbo engines, it can reach speeds of up to Mach 2.2, and its combat radius is reported to be 1,350km, according to Chinese state media.



It was also noted that it surpasses the capabilities of the American stealth fighter, the F-35.



[Wang Yongqing/Chief Expert, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC): "We have implemented many new technologies and systems to achieve stealth specifications."]



Robot wolves conducted reconnaissance and provided cover and fire support, while unmanned drone formations flew up to 2,600km to hit targets.



The 'Hongqi-19' surface-to-air missile, known as China's version of THAAD, was also unveiled.



This is interpreted as a demonstration of China's defense capabilities to counter the United States.



There are also predictions that advanced technology cooperation between China and Russia will be further strengthened as a result of this airshow.



The latest Russian stealth aircraft participated in the airshow for the first time and conducted joint flights with Chinese fighter jets.



Recently, Russian National Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited China to meet with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed strengthening cooperation to counter the United States.



[Sergei Shoigu/Russian National Security Council Secretary: "We are not a military-political alliance like those formed during the Cold War. The relationship between the two countries is superior to this form of state relations."]



The Chinese Foreign Ministry avoided specific comments on the appointment of hardliners to the foreign and security team of Trump's second cabinet, stating it is an internal issue of the United States.



Reporting from Zhuhai, this is KBS News Kim Hyo-shin.



