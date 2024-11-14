News 9

Identity of active-duty officer accused of murdering colleague revealed

[Anchor]

The mugshot and personal information of Army officer Yang Kwang-jun, 38, who murdered a female colleague and mutilated and disposed of her body, have been released.

Previously, Yang filed for a stay of execution against the disclosure of his personal information, but the court dismissed it.

Reporter Yoo Jin has the story.

[Report]

The personal information of the suspect, who murdered a workplace colleague and disposed of her mutilated body in the Bukhan River, has been disclosed.

The photo of the suspect, 38-year-old active-duty Army officer Yang Kwang-jun, was also released.

Yang Kwang-jun's personal information was posted on the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency's website.

This is the first time that the personal information of a suspect with military status has been disclosed since the introduction of the personal information disclosure system in 2010.

On Nov. 7, the police held a personal information disclosure review committee and decided to release Yang's name, age, and photo.

They stated that the decision met the criteria for public disclosure, including the public's right to know, the brutality of the act, and the public interest.

However, Yang opposed this and filed for a stay of execution against the disclosure, but the court dismissed it, stating, "There is no concern for irreparable harm to Yang."

[Lee Man-jong/Honorable Professor, Department of Law and Police Science, Howon University: "The crime was extremely brutal, and the pain and trauma that the victim must have experienced are unimaginable, so these factors played a significant role."]

Yang, who is married, is accused of killing the unmarried victim after an argument on Oct. 25 and disposing of her body in the Bukhan River, two hours away from the crime scene.

The police revealed that there are indications that he planned the crime, including brutally mutilating the body and using fake license plates to evade capture.

Yesterday (Nov.12), the police transferred Yang to the prosecution on charges of murder and body mutilation.

This is KBS News, Yoo Jin reporting.

