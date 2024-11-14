News 9

S. Korean college entrance exam sees highest turnout of retake students in 21 years

입력 2024.11.14 (00:44)

[Anchor]

The College Scholastic Ability Test will be held tomorrow (11.14).

With an increase in the number of medical school admissions, the number of students retaking the exam is the highest in 21 years.

Today (11.13), the test takers received their exam tickets during a preliminary meeting, cheered on by their juniors.

We wish for the results they hope for.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

Juniors stepped up to support their seniors, who were more nervous than anyone else.

[“Fighting! Fighting!”]

In response to the enthusiastic cheers, the seniors high-fived back.

[“Fighting! Fighting!”]

Receiving the exam ticket made it feel even more real that the test is tomorrow.

The teacher lightened the mood with a light joke.

[“Nayun, you absolutely must not lose this.”]

The test takers who participated in the preliminary meeting held at over 1,200 test centers across the country reaffirmed their determination.

[Choi Eun-young/Test Taker: “They say that those who have worked hard tend to be nervous, so since we’ve worked hard, we will get good results. Let’s have fun starting next year. Fighting!”]

Test takers must arrive at the test center with their exam ticket and ID by 8:10 AM tomorrow.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones and smartwatches are not allowed, and if brought, they must be turned off and submitted to the supervisor before the start of the first session.

All test takers must take the Korean History section in the fourth session, and answer sheets must be filled out with the black computer marker provided.

For the 2025 academic year, 522,670 students took the exam, an increase of about 18,000 from last year.

In particular, due to the increase in medical school admissions, the number of repeat test takers, known as 'N test takers,' reached over 160,000, the highest in 21 years.

Whether the exam can maintain appropriate difficulty and differentiation without ultra-difficult questions, known as "killer questions," is considered a key point of this year's test.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

