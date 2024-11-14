News 9

[Exclusive] Police academy professor under investigation for alleged sexual assault

입력 2024.11.14 (00:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A police officer, who is a professor at the Central Police Academy, is under investigation for sexual crime allegations.

This professor is accused of inviting a woman with intellectual disabilities, whom he met online, to his residence and was subsequently suspended from his position.

Reporter Song Guk-hwa has the exclusive report.

[Report]

On Nov. 5, a report was received about a woman in her 30s with intellectual disabilities who went missing in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.

After tracking her mobile phone location, police found the woman early the next morning at an apartment in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, specifically at the Central Police Academy's residence.

At that time, the woman was with a man.

The man confirmed by the police is a professor at the Central Police Academy and a senior police officer, identified as A in his 50s.

It was discovered that the police academy professor had invited the woman, whom he met through internet chatting, to his residence.

The police also confirmed that Professor A exchanged lewd messages with the woman online.

Additionally, the woman claims to have been a victim of sexual assault, and DNA samples are being collected for analysis.

However, it was added that the woman has a history of false accusation, so the credibility of her statements is also being examined.

Professor A reportedly denies the allegations, stating that there was no sexual intercourse at the scene.

The Central Police Academy has suspended Professor A and is conducting an internal investigation.

[Central Police Academy Official/Voice Altered: "As soon as we were notified, we took immediate action to suspend him. Since he is a department professor, we also need to exclude him from classes."]

The Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency plans to book Professor A on charges of sexual assault and summon him as a suspect to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

This is KBS News, Song Guk-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Police academy professor under investigation for alleged sexual assault
    • 입력 2024-11-14 00:45:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

A police officer, who is a professor at the Central Police Academy, is under investigation for sexual crime allegations.

This professor is accused of inviting a woman with intellectual disabilities, whom he met online, to his residence and was subsequently suspended from his position.

Reporter Song Guk-hwa has the exclusive report.

[Report]

On Nov. 5, a report was received about a woman in her 30s with intellectual disabilities who went missing in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.

After tracking her mobile phone location, police found the woman early the next morning at an apartment in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, specifically at the Central Police Academy's residence.

At that time, the woman was with a man.

The man confirmed by the police is a professor at the Central Police Academy and a senior police officer, identified as A in his 50s.

It was discovered that the police academy professor had invited the woman, whom he met through internet chatting, to his residence.

The police also confirmed that Professor A exchanged lewd messages with the woman online.

Additionally, the woman claims to have been a victim of sexual assault, and DNA samples are being collected for analysis.

However, it was added that the woman has a history of false accusation, so the credibility of her statements is also being examined.

Professor A reportedly denies the allegations, stating that there was no sexual intercourse at the scene.

The Central Police Academy has suspended Professor A and is conducting an internal investigation.

[Central Police Academy Official/Voice Altered: "As soon as we were notified, we took immediate action to suspend him. Since he is a department professor, we also need to exclude him from classes."]

The Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency plans to book Professor A on charges of sexual assault and summon him as a suspect to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

This is KBS News, Song Guk-hwa.
송국회
송국회 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

코스피 ‘끝없는 하락’ 2,410대…‘5만 전자’도 위태

코스피 ‘끝없는 하락’ 2,410대…‘5만 전자’도 위태
베일 벗은 트럼프 2기 안보 <br>라인…“대중·대북 강경”

베일 벗은 트럼프 2기 안보 라인…“대중·대북 강경”
트럼프 취임 전 총력전…블링컨 “북한군 전투 단호히 대응”

트럼프 취임 전 총력전…블링컨 “북한군 전투 단호히 대응”
명태균·김영선 오늘 영장 심사 …구속 가능성은?

명태균·김영선 오늘 영장 심사 …구속 가능성은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.