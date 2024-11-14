[Exclusive] Police academy professor under investigation for alleged sexual assault

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A police officer, who is a professor at the Central Police Academy, is under investigation for sexual crime allegations.



This professor is accused of inviting a woman with intellectual disabilities, whom he met online, to his residence and was subsequently suspended from his position.



Reporter Song Guk-hwa has the exclusive report.



[Report]



On Nov. 5, a report was received about a woman in her 30s with intellectual disabilities who went missing in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.



After tracking her mobile phone location, police found the woman early the next morning at an apartment in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, specifically at the Central Police Academy's residence.



At that time, the woman was with a man.



The man confirmed by the police is a professor at the Central Police Academy and a senior police officer, identified as A in his 50s.



It was discovered that the police academy professor had invited the woman, whom he met through internet chatting, to his residence.



The police also confirmed that Professor A exchanged lewd messages with the woman online.



Additionally, the woman claims to have been a victim of sexual assault, and DNA samples are being collected for analysis.



However, it was added that the woman has a history of false accusation, so the credibility of her statements is also being examined.



Professor A reportedly denies the allegations, stating that there was no sexual intercourse at the scene.



The Central Police Academy has suspended Professor A and is conducting an internal investigation.



[Central Police Academy Official/Voice Altered: "As soon as we were notified, we took immediate action to suspend him. Since he is a department professor, we also need to exclude him from classes."]



The Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency plans to book Professor A on charges of sexual assault and summon him as a suspect to investigate the circumstances of the incident.



This is KBS News, Song Guk-hwa.



