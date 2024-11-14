News 9

New chairman of Korean Medical Association emergency response committee emphasizes communication with residents

[Anchor]

The Korean Medical Association has elected Park Hyung-wook, Vice President of the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, as the chair of the emergency response committee.

Given that he was elected with the support of resident representatives, there is interest in whether this will change the current conflict between the medical community and the government.

This is a report by Jin Sun-min.

[Report]

The Korean Medical Association elected its emergency response committee chair just three days after the impeachment of former president Lim Hyun-taek.

The delegates chose Park Hyung-wook, Vice President of the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences.

After a four-way contest involving Lee Dong-wook, President of the Gyeonggi-Do Medical Association, Joo Shin-goo, President of the Korean Hospital Doctors Association, and Hwang Gyu-seok, President of the Seoul Medical Association, Park received more than half of the votes.

["Delegate Park Hyung-wook received 52%, which is more than the 50% majority, and has been decided as the chair of the emergency response committee."]

The term of the emergency response committee chair is just over two months until the next president is elected.

Addressing the internal conflicts that led to the impeachment of the president and responding to current issues such as the government-medical community consultative body are seen as key tasks for the new committee.

Newly elected chair Park emphasized 'communication with residents' immediately after his election.

[Park Hyung-wook/New Chair of the Korean Medical Association Emergency Response Committee: "The person who can improve policies so that residents can return is President Yoon Suk Yeol. If the president does not change, no matter how many flowery words are used, the problem will not be solved."]

Resident representatives, who had conflicts with former president Lim, publicly supported Chair Park during the election process.

Park Dan, chair of the Korean Intern Resident Association, expressed hope that "smooth communication based on trust will be possible with Chair Park Hyung-wook."

The Korean Medical Association will hold the next presidential election in early January next year after going through the emergency response committee system.

Former president Lim, who resigned in disgrace just six months into his term, announced plans to abolish the delegate council that decided his impeachment.

This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.

