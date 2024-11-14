Border area residents suffer from sleepless nights due to N. Korea's broadcast [Field K]

News 9

[Anchor]

In response to the provocation of garbage balloon launches, our military has resumed broadcasting to North Korea, and the North is countering with broadcasts to the South.

However, this is more of a bizarre noise than a broadcast, causing residents in the border area to suffer from sleepless nights.

This is Hyunwook Shin from Field K.

[Report]

This is the westernmost border area, just 1.7km away from North Korea.

Contrary to the peaceful village scenery, strange sounds echo throughout the day.

This is the sound of North Korea's resumed broadcasts to the South, which started four months ago.

[Park Hyesook/Ganghwa-do resident: "The sound I hate the most is the sound of metal grinding. You know that screech noise when you grind metal like this."]

The eerie noise even includes ghostly sounds.

Residents are suffering from sleep disorders and even illnesses.

[Kim Wansik/Ganghwa-do resident: "The sound from the TV is barely audible. We did a stress test, and the residents were all 100% sleep deprived."]

When we measured the noise level.

["I can hear it."]

It was around 70 decibels, comparable to the noise from a busy highway.

In the face of this unbearable noise, Ms. An Mihee's 8-year-old daughter wrote a letter to the president saying, "I am scared and it is hard."

[An Mihee/Ganghwa-do resident: "My child falls asleep during class. Even the bad guys who commit crimes get to sleep. We are worse off than them."]

Residents are requesting the installation of soundproof windows, hoping to rest comfortably at home, but the situation is difficult at the moment.

[Incheon City Official/Voice Altered: "There needs to be a clear legal basis for support in individual laws. We need to discuss this issue with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety..."]

The security tourism spots that were popular for their views of North Korea and tunnel experiences have seen a noticeable drop in visitors.

This guesthouse, which used to be crowded with students on school trips and foreign tourists, has also seen frequent cancellations.

[Yoon Seolhyeon/Paju resident: "(In the past) it was packed with both foreigners and locals. Now, the atmosphere has changed to 'Are you okay with the garbage balloon launches?'"]

Our military has stated that it has no choice but to continue broadcasting to the North as long as they don't stop its garbage balloon provocations.

They have expressed that they are closely monitoring the damage to residents and will actively cooperate with relevant agencies to prepare countermeasures.

This is Hyunwook Shin from Field K.

