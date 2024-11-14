ESPN names Kim Hye-seong a promising MLB free agent

동영상 고정 취소

The American sports media outlet ESPN has mentioned Kiwoom's Kim Hye-seong, who has declared his entry into Major League Baseball, as an attractive player.



ESPN noted that Kim Hye-seong is a hitter to watch in the free agent market, evaluating him as a quasi-top free agent hitter alongside power hitters like Teoscar Hernández of the LA Dodgers and Profar of San Diego.



ESPN stated that "Kim's all-around game is alluring to teams inclined to gravitate toward players in their prime years," and introduced Kim as "a popular midtier player."



The MLB office has already inquired about Kim Hye-seong's status.



Kim is likely to apply for posting within this month.



