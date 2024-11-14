News 9

Cryptocurrency fraudster fled overseas with 320 billion won turns out to be YouTuber with 600,000 subscribers

입력 2024.11.14 (00:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

An organization that embezzled over 300 billion won through virtual asset investment fraud has been caught by the police.

There are more than 10,000 victims, and it has been revealed that an economic YouTuber with over 600,000 subscribers led the crime.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.

[Report]

An investment YouTuber, Mr. A, has over 600,000 subscribers.

[Mr. A/voice altered: "We can identify companies that can yield more than double the profits even in the current market."]

Mr. A, who operated an investment company, sought an absurd escape route when members who suffered losses demanded refunds.

He orchestrated a large-scale coin investment fraud.

[Call between organization member and victim/voice altered: "It's strictly confidential. If you buy about 30 million won worth of (coins), you will definitely make about 900 million won in profit."]

Mr. A's organization recommended and sold 28 types of coins to victims in this manner, but they were worthless 'junk coins'.

Typically, virtual assets are listed on overseas exchanges after undergoing a review, but they created fake corporations and listed cryptocurrencies through brokers.

The value of the junk coins, which had been artificially inflated, plummeted, resulting in over 10,000 people suffering losses of about 200 billion won.

Moreover, they approached victims claiming, "We will compensate for your losses," and sold them more coins, leading to secondary fraud losses exceeding 100 billion won.

They even took out loans in the names of victims to embezzle money.

[Victim/60s/voice altered: "They borrowed about 200 million won from ○○ Bank using my personal information. In the end, I'm repaying it by mortgaging my house."]

The police have arrested over 200 people on fraud charges, including the mastermind Mr. A, who fled to Australia and was apprehended last May, and have sent 12 of them to prosecution.

[Choi Sung-il/Virtual Asset Dedicated Team Leader, Anti-Corruption Economic Crime Investigation Team 3, Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police: "That person (the mastermind) had already exchanged about 10 billion won into Tether coins and entered, so it was quite difficult for us to track and catch him."]

The police have also applied for pre-indictment confiscation and recovery of 47.8 billion won, which is part of the criminal proceeds.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cryptocurrency fraudster fled overseas with 320 billion won turns out to be YouTuber with 600,000 subscribers
    • 입력 2024-11-14 00:46:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

An organization that embezzled over 300 billion won through virtual asset investment fraud has been caught by the police.

There are more than 10,000 victims, and it has been revealed that an economic YouTuber with over 600,000 subscribers led the crime.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.

[Report]

An investment YouTuber, Mr. A, has over 600,000 subscribers.

[Mr. A/voice altered: "We can identify companies that can yield more than double the profits even in the current market."]

Mr. A, who operated an investment company, sought an absurd escape route when members who suffered losses demanded refunds.

He orchestrated a large-scale coin investment fraud.

[Call between organization member and victim/voice altered: "It's strictly confidential. If you buy about 30 million won worth of (coins), you will definitely make about 900 million won in profit."]

Mr. A's organization recommended and sold 28 types of coins to victims in this manner, but they were worthless 'junk coins'.

Typically, virtual assets are listed on overseas exchanges after undergoing a review, but they created fake corporations and listed cryptocurrencies through brokers.

The value of the junk coins, which had been artificially inflated, plummeted, resulting in over 10,000 people suffering losses of about 200 billion won.

Moreover, they approached victims claiming, "We will compensate for your losses," and sold them more coins, leading to secondary fraud losses exceeding 100 billion won.

They even took out loans in the names of victims to embezzle money.

[Victim/60s/voice altered: "They borrowed about 200 million won from ○○ Bank using my personal information. In the end, I'm repaying it by mortgaging my house."]

The police have arrested over 200 people on fraud charges, including the mastermind Mr. A, who fled to Australia and was apprehended last May, and have sent 12 of them to prosecution.

[Choi Sung-il/Virtual Asset Dedicated Team Leader, Anti-Corruption Economic Crime Investigation Team 3, Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police: "That person (the mastermind) had already exchanged about 10 billion won into Tether coins and entered, so it was quite difficult for us to track and catch him."]

The police have also applied for pre-indictment confiscation and recovery of 47.8 billion won, which is part of the criminal proceeds.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

코스피 ‘끝없는 하락’ 2,410대…‘5만 전자’도 위태

코스피 ‘끝없는 하락’ 2,410대…‘5만 전자’도 위태
베일 벗은 트럼프 2기 안보 <br>라인…“대중·대북 강경”

베일 벗은 트럼프 2기 안보 라인…“대중·대북 강경”
트럼프 취임 전 총력전…블링컨 “북한군 전투 단호히 대응”

트럼프 취임 전 총력전…블링컨 “북한군 전투 단호히 대응”
명태균·김영선 오늘 영장 심사 …구속 가능성은?

명태균·김영선 오늘 영장 심사 …구속 가능성은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.