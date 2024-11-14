Heungkuk Life volleyball team maintains perfect start with six-game winning streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The professional volleyball team Heungkuk Life is currently on a six-game winning streak, remaining undefeated in both the men's and women's leagues since the start of the season.



What is the secret behind their perfect record in the first round?



Reporter Park Jumi met with the players to find out.



[Report]



Achieving a perfect record in the first round after a close match in the fifth set.



This is the moment they secured six consecutive wins without a single loss since the opening.



What do the players say is the key to their success?



[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "I think the roles of the newly recruited libero Shin Yeon-gyeong and setter Lee Ko-eun are significant. When these two positions are stable, the team tends to perform well."]



Behind Kim Yeon-koung, who was named MVP of the first round with the top overall attack, is the improved distribution of sets by the new setter and solid defense.



They have also perfectly established a physical management system to strengthen their weak positions.



The players are wearing equipment on their arms that was not seen during last season's games.



Real-time heart rates are measured and used to manage training loads and game participation.



In addition to the existing vest-type equipment, they have added arm-worn devices for more accurate physical measurements.



[Monzoni Marco/Heungkuk Life Head Athletic Trainer: "Heart rate monitor. Try to understand overeaching, too little practice, too many jumps, or to enhance the performance, and to try to limit injuries."]



The support from fans, who color the stadiums in azalea flower colors regardless of home or away games, is also a key to their winning streak.



[Kim Su-ji/Heungkuk Life Captain: "We feel supported (from the cheers). Even when we go to away games, we receive support that is on par with the home team (which gives us strength)."]



Heungkuk Life, which has finished as runners-up in the championship for two consecutive years, is determined to overcome their past disappointments and continue their fierce run at the start of the season.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



