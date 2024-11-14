Sports Commitee chairman Lee Kee-heung denies miscondect allegations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Kee-heung, the chairman of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee, who returned home amid controversy, has strongly opposed the allegations of misconduct and avoided a direct answer regarding his bid for a third term, but effectively justified his candidacy.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.



[Report]



Amid extensive government pressure and worsening public opinion, Chairman Lee returned home a day earlier than scheduled.



Chairman Lee actively refuted the investigation request regarding allegations of improper hiring and bribery, as well as the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's suspension of his duties.



He also claimed that he was unaware of the allegations regarding the improper hiring of a friend of his child.



[Lee Kee-heung/Korean Sports & Olympic Committee Chairman: "I cannot agree even 1 percent with the allegations from the Office for Government Policy Coordination. I have nothing to do with recruitment corruption. My child is not related to this at all."]



Regarding the most significant concern of whether he will run for a third term, he seemed to be aware of the fierce criticism and stated that he would make a decision soon, avoiding a direct answer.



However, he effectively justified his candidacy by citing the challenge to host the 2036 Olympics and the encouragement from executives of local sports councils.



[Lee Kee-heung/Korean Sports & Olympic Committee Chairman: "(The sports council staff say) 'We are struggling. So please, Chairman, stop running for office.' But (the executives from local sports councils and sports organizations say) 'There is no one else to handle this. You need to fight for us, Chairman.'"]



He faced a barrage of questions from reporters regarding the bomb drink gathering on the day he did not attend the national audit, and the strong backlash from the sports council's union.



As the police have begun an investigation into the various controversies surrounding Chairman Lee, attention is focused on the results of the upcoming investigation.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



