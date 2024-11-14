News 9

Sports Commitee chairman Lee Kee-heung denies miscondect allegations

입력 2024.11.14 (00:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Kee-heung, the chairman of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee, who returned home amid controversy, has strongly opposed the allegations of misconduct and avoided a direct answer regarding his bid for a third term, but effectively justified his candidacy.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.

[Report]

Amid extensive government pressure and worsening public opinion, Chairman Lee returned home a day earlier than scheduled.

Chairman Lee actively refuted the investigation request regarding allegations of improper hiring and bribery, as well as the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's suspension of his duties.

He also claimed that he was unaware of the allegations regarding the improper hiring of a friend of his child.

[Lee Kee-heung/Korean Sports & Olympic Committee Chairman: "I cannot agree even 1 percent with the allegations from the Office for Government Policy Coordination. I have nothing to do with recruitment corruption. My child is not related to this at all."]

Regarding the most significant concern of whether he will run for a third term, he seemed to be aware of the fierce criticism and stated that he would make a decision soon, avoiding a direct answer.

However, he effectively justified his candidacy by citing the challenge to host the 2036 Olympics and the encouragement from executives of local sports councils.

[Lee Kee-heung/Korean Sports & Olympic Committee Chairman: "(The sports council staff say) 'We are struggling. So please, Chairman, stop running for office.' But (the executives from local sports councils and sports organizations say) 'There is no one else to handle this. You need to fight for us, Chairman.'"]

He faced a barrage of questions from reporters regarding the bomb drink gathering on the day he did not attend the national audit, and the strong backlash from the sports council's union.

As the police have begun an investigation into the various controversies surrounding Chairman Lee, attention is focused on the results of the upcoming investigation.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sports Commitee chairman Lee Kee-heung denies miscondect allegations
    • 입력 2024-11-14 00:46:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Kee-heung, the chairman of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee, who returned home amid controversy, has strongly opposed the allegations of misconduct and avoided a direct answer regarding his bid for a third term, but effectively justified his candidacy.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.

[Report]

Amid extensive government pressure and worsening public opinion, Chairman Lee returned home a day earlier than scheduled.

Chairman Lee actively refuted the investigation request regarding allegations of improper hiring and bribery, as well as the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's suspension of his duties.

He also claimed that he was unaware of the allegations regarding the improper hiring of a friend of his child.

[Lee Kee-heung/Korean Sports & Olympic Committee Chairman: "I cannot agree even 1 percent with the allegations from the Office for Government Policy Coordination. I have nothing to do with recruitment corruption. My child is not related to this at all."]

Regarding the most significant concern of whether he will run for a third term, he seemed to be aware of the fierce criticism and stated that he would make a decision soon, avoiding a direct answer.

However, he effectively justified his candidacy by citing the challenge to host the 2036 Olympics and the encouragement from executives of local sports councils.

[Lee Kee-heung/Korean Sports & Olympic Committee Chairman: "(The sports council staff say) 'We are struggling. So please, Chairman, stop running for office.' But (the executives from local sports councils and sports organizations say) 'There is no one else to handle this. You need to fight for us, Chairman.'"]

He faced a barrage of questions from reporters regarding the bomb drink gathering on the day he did not attend the national audit, and the strong backlash from the sports council's union.

As the police have begun an investigation into the various controversies surrounding Chairman Lee, attention is focused on the results of the upcoming investigation.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

코스피 ‘끝없는 하락’ 2,410대…‘5만 전자’도 위태

코스피 ‘끝없는 하락’ 2,410대…‘5만 전자’도 위태
베일 벗은 트럼프 2기 안보 <br>라인…“대중·대북 강경”

베일 벗은 트럼프 2기 안보 라인…“대중·대북 강경”
트럼프 취임 전 총력전…블링컨 “북한군 전투 단호히 대응”

트럼프 취임 전 총력전…블링컨 “북한군 전투 단호히 대응”
명태균·김영선 오늘 영장 심사 …구속 가능성은?

명태균·김영선 오늘 영장 심사 …구속 가능성은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.