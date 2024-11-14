News 9

Spring-blooming azaleas bloom during the autumn foliage season due to abnormally high temperatures

[Anchor]

This autumn, above-average temperatures have caused a delay in the autumn foliage across the country.

In this unusually warm weather, spring flowers are blooming unexpectedly.

Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist, has the report.

[Report]

Urban parks have donned their autumn attire with colorful leaves.

However, on one side of the walking path, blooming azaleas catch the eye.

Spring flowers that typically bloom in April and May are bursting into bloom in mid-November.

[Park Go-eun/Researcher, Forest Ecology Research Division, National Institute of Forest Science: "When flowers that normally bloom in spring bloom in autumn, it is referred to as 'unexpected blooming.'"]

This autumn's unexpected blooming is a nationwide phenomenon.

For the first time, rime ice was observed on Hallasan Mountain in Jeju this autumn.

In the background, pink azaleas that have bloomed are seen covered in frost.

Unexpected blooming disrupts plant growth and negatively impacts the ecosystem.

[Park Go-eun/Researcher, Forest Ecology Research Division, National Institute of Forest Science: "Once a plant has bloomed like this, it is likely to have difficulty blooming again in the spring when it is supposed to."]

This autumn's unusual warmth is cited as the cause of the unexpected blooming.

The average temperatures nationwide in September and October recorded the highest levels since observations began.

Even this month, higher than average temperatures continue.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 20 degrees Celsius until this weekend, but will drop significantly early next week; however, mild weather is expected to continue until the end of the month.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

