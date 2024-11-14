National team coach Hong still contemplating Son Heung-min's playing time

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the third qualifying match for the North Central America World Cup against Kuwait tomorrow, there is great interest in how much Son Heung-min, who has just recovered from injury, will be able to play. Coach Hong Myung-bo has indicated that he will not push him too hard.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports from Kuwait.



[Report]



Although he played a full match for the first time since returning from injury, Son Heung-min's expression was bright as he joined the national team after two months.



Since he has never faced Kuwait since becoming a national team player, Son Heung-min's desire to participate is greater than ever.



However, with the Tottenham coach also requesting to manage Son Heung-min's playing time, Coach Hong Myung-bo is still contemplating until the last moment.



The fact that Son Heung-min has only been substituted twice in the last five years adds to the concern.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "He said there was no other issue regarding the injury. I think the team (Tottenham) also knew about this, and that’s why he played the full 90 minutes. I cannot comment on whether he will play or not, and I plan to make a decision after today’s training."]



Last month, the team secured two consecutive victories by filling Son Heung-min's absence as a united team, but his teammates welcomed the return of their mental pillar and captain with open arms.



[Hwang In-beom/National Football Team: "It’s very reassuring that a player who plays for a world-class team has joined us. Since Heung-min is not young anymore, there will be situations where recovery is needed in the future, but I think it’s important for the team to play together."]



For the Taeguk Warriors, the grass and weather are not expected to be factors.



The national team is determined to continue their unbeaten streak in the third qualifying round at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium here tomorrow night.



This is Lee Jun-hee reporting for KBS News from Kuwait.



