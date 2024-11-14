[News Today] NO LIVE BROADCAST OF LEE TRIAL







[LEAD]

The court has decided not to broadcast live the first trial verdict of Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung's alleged violation of the Public Official Election Act. This is set to take place tomorrow, the 15th. We have the details.



[REPORT]

The Seoul Central District Court has decided not to permit live filming and broadcast of the sentencing trial of main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung in his election violation case.



Announcing the decision, the court said it comprehensively considered related legal interests.



The court appears to believe that infringement of the private interest of the accused outweighs the public interest to be gained such as people's right to know.



It also likely considered the potential of the live coverage causing unnecessary chaos and maintaining order in the courtroom.



The ruling People Power Party expressed regret over the decision but stressed that Lee's crimes will be exposed through the verdict.



Choo Kyung-ho / Floor leader, People Power Party

Lee adamantly insists on his innocence, so we urge him to confidently ask the court for the trial to be aired live.



The Democratic Party welcomed the move and criticized the PPP's ulterior motive to flaunt its power and intimidate the judiciary.



Rep. Lee Geon-tae / Democratic Party

It's a natural decision. The request for live coverage had the intent to make the trial a political propaganda.



Meanwhile, as protestors and supporters of the opposition chief are expected to gather in the area, the court announced a set of measures aimed at keeping order.



Entry of ordinary vehicles will be blocked while additional security personnel will be deployed in and around the court building.



Safety of court officials will also be boosted including escorts on their way home.



The same controversy is expected to be repeated as the ruling party also requested live broadcast of another of Lee's upcoming sentencing on November 25 related to charges of instigating perjury.