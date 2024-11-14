[News Today] NEWJEANS WARNS OF ENDING CONTRACT
[LEAD]
K-pop girl group NewJeans has sent their ultimatum to terminate their exclusive contracts with management agency ADOR, unless specific demands are met. This includes the reinstatement of former CEO Min Hee-jin, and legal actions against corporate decisions.
[REPORT]
K-pop girl group NewJeans notified its management agency ADOR of the possibility of terminating the group's exclusive contracts.
According to an industry insider, the group's five members sent a certificate of contents with claims for damages to their management ADOR.
The members reportedly demanded in the certificate that ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin be reinstated and if the agency doesn't accept their demand, they would revoke their exclusive contracts.
The girl group's demand supposedly include matters pertaining to HYBE's internal memos disclosed at the recent parliamentary inspection of government affairs.
NewJeans stated that the document contained an instruction to 'discard NewJeans' and demanded to find the person responsible for such a decision and take legal measures.
The girl group's demands include an official apology from the manager for another HYBE artist who ordered others to 'ignore Hanni' and compensation for the damages incurred for NewJeans from internal calls for 'forced album sales.'
