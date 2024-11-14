News Today

[News Today] REVISION TO ESPIONAGE ACT

입력 2024.11.14 (15:40) 수정 2024.11.14 (15:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Last night, the Espionage Act revision passed the National Assembly subcommittee. This historic decision establishes, for the first time, a legal basis to penalize domestic espionage linked to foreign entities or their equivalents.

[REPORT]
A subpanel of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee has approved a revision to the Espionage Act.

The passage marks the first of its kind in relation to this particular law in the nation's constitutional history.

Limitations to the current Espionage Act which penalizes domestic acts involving North Korea have been continuously raised over the years.

The latest revision has expanded the scope of punishment to include foreign countries in a broader sense.

Yoo Sang-bum / Legislation, Judiciary Committee (PPP)
The new rule is to punish spying for allies, enemy states alike. Significance lies in the expansion of scope.

The bill calls for a limited prison term of over 3 years if a foreign nation or an organization that can be viewed in the same light engages in or aids and abets espionage activity.

The storage of information, which was a disputed sticking point, has been excluded from being subject to a crime.

Kim Seung-won / Legislation, Judiciary Committee (DP)
Rival parties actively took part in discussions believing that national interest must be protected when it comes to espionage.

There were some opposing views however during the discourse.
Lawmaker Seo Young-kyo argued the revision can lead to state power abusing the law.

The bill now heads to the full session of the Legislation Committee and the Assembly plenary meeting for approval, 6 months after which it will be implemented.

Ruling People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon who has long called for the revision welcomed the passage in a social media post Wednesday, saying it has taken a long time but the end is now within sight.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] REVISION TO ESPIONAGE ACT
    • 입력 2024-11-14 15:40:05
    • 수정2024-11-14 15:41:39
    News Today

[LEAD]
Last night, the Espionage Act revision passed the National Assembly subcommittee. This historic decision establishes, for the first time, a legal basis to penalize domestic espionage linked to foreign entities or their equivalents.

[REPORT]
A subpanel of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee has approved a revision to the Espionage Act.

The passage marks the first of its kind in relation to this particular law in the nation's constitutional history.

Limitations to the current Espionage Act which penalizes domestic acts involving North Korea have been continuously raised over the years.

The latest revision has expanded the scope of punishment to include foreign countries in a broader sense.

Yoo Sang-bum / Legislation, Judiciary Committee (PPP)
The new rule is to punish spying for allies, enemy states alike. Significance lies in the expansion of scope.

The bill calls for a limited prison term of over 3 years if a foreign nation or an organization that can be viewed in the same light engages in or aids and abets espionage activity.

The storage of information, which was a disputed sticking point, has been excluded from being subject to a crime.

Kim Seung-won / Legislation, Judiciary Committee (DP)
Rival parties actively took part in discussions believing that national interest must be protected when it comes to espionage.

There were some opposing views however during the discourse.
Lawmaker Seo Young-kyo argued the revision can lead to state power abusing the law.

The bill now heads to the full session of the Legislation Committee and the Assembly plenary meeting for approval, 6 months after which it will be implemented.

Ruling People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon who has long called for the revision welcomed the passage in a social media post Wednesday, saying it has taken a long time but the end is now within sight.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘김건희 여사 특검법’ 수정안 국회 본회의<br> 통과…야당 단독 처리

[속보] ‘김건희 여사 특검법’ 수정안 국회 본회의 통과…야당 단독 처리

[속보] 국민의힘, 특별감찰관 국회 추천 절차 진행키로…의총서 당론 결정

[속보] 국민의힘, 특별감찰관 국회 추천 절차 진행키로…의총서 당론 결정
‘공직선거법 위반’ 김혜경, <br>1심서 벌금 150만 원 선고

‘공직선거법 위반’ 김혜경, 1심서 벌금 150만 원 선고
[단독] ‘부하직원 성폭력’ 혐의 ‘김가네’ 회장, 횡령 혐의 추가 입건

[단독] ‘부하직원 성폭력’ 혐의 ‘김가네’ 회장, 횡령 혐의 추가 입건
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.