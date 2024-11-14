[News Today] JANG BEOM-JUNE'S ‘APARTMENT’ REMAKE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
You may be more familiar with ROSÉ's APT. when it comes to Apateu, but there was also a hit song back in the 80s called 'Apart' by Yoon Su-il. Singer Jang Beom-june recently recreated this original piece.
[REPORT]
Singer Jang Beom-june has released his rendition of the classic Korean song “Apartment.”
The remake and its music video were released at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube and other major music sites. It comes 42 years after the original song was released in 1982.
Yoon Su-il’s original song was an exciting rock track emphasizing band performance, whereas Jang Beom-june’s version underscores his vocals and guitar tunes.
Earlier, the singer posted a video on his YouTube channel showing him meeting with the original song's singer Yoon Su-il.
In the video, Jang said that his remake was made possible thanks to the popularity of Rose’s hit track “APT.”
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] JANG BEOM-JUNE'S ‘APARTMENT’ REMAKE
-
- 입력 2024-11-14 15:40:14
- 수정2024-11-14 15:41:48
[LEAD]
You may be more familiar with ROSÉ's APT. when it comes to Apateu, but there was also a hit song back in the 80s called 'Apart' by Yoon Su-il. Singer Jang Beom-june recently recreated this original piece.
[REPORT]
Singer Jang Beom-june has released his rendition of the classic Korean song “Apartment.”
The remake and its music video were released at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube and other major music sites. It comes 42 years after the original song was released in 1982.
Yoon Su-il’s original song was an exciting rock track emphasizing band performance, whereas Jang Beom-june’s version underscores his vocals and guitar tunes.
Earlier, the singer posted a video on his YouTube channel showing him meeting with the original song's singer Yoon Su-il.
In the video, Jang said that his remake was made possible thanks to the popularity of Rose’s hit track “APT.”
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.