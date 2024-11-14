News Today

[News Today] JANG BEOM-JUNE'S ‘APARTMENT’ REMAKE

입력 2024.11.14 (15:40) 수정 2024.11.14 (15:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
You may be more familiar with ROSÉ's APT. when it comes to Apateu, but there was also a hit song back in the 80s called 'Apart' by Yoon Su-il. Singer Jang Beom-june recently recreated this original piece.

[REPORT]
Singer Jang Beom-june has released his rendition of the classic Korean song “Apartment.”

The remake and its music video were released at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube and other major music sites. It comes 42 years after the original song was released in 1982.

Yoon Su-il’s original song was an exciting rock track emphasizing band performance, whereas Jang Beom-june’s version underscores his vocals and guitar tunes.

Earlier, the singer posted a video on his YouTube channel showing him meeting with the original song's singer Yoon Su-il.

In the video, Jang said that his remake was made possible thanks to the popularity of Rose’s hit track “APT.”

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] JANG BEOM-JUNE'S ‘APARTMENT’ REMAKE
    • 입력 2024-11-14 15:40:14
    • 수정2024-11-14 15:41:48
    News Today

[LEAD]
You may be more familiar with ROSÉ's APT. when it comes to Apateu, but there was also a hit song back in the 80s called 'Apart' by Yoon Su-il. Singer Jang Beom-june recently recreated this original piece.

[REPORT]
Singer Jang Beom-june has released his rendition of the classic Korean song “Apartment.”

The remake and its music video were released at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube and other major music sites. It comes 42 years after the original song was released in 1982.

Yoon Su-il’s original song was an exciting rock track emphasizing band performance, whereas Jang Beom-june’s version underscores his vocals and guitar tunes.

Earlier, the singer posted a video on his YouTube channel showing him meeting with the original song's singer Yoon Su-il.

In the video, Jang said that his remake was made possible thanks to the popularity of Rose’s hit track “APT.”
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘김건희 여사 특검법’ 수정안 국회 본회의<br> 통과…야당 단독 처리

[속보] ‘김건희 여사 특검법’ 수정안 국회 본회의 통과…야당 단독 처리

[속보] 국민의힘, 특별감찰관 국회 추천 절차 진행키로…의총서 당론 결정

[속보] 국민의힘, 특별감찰관 국회 추천 절차 진행키로…의총서 당론 결정
‘공직선거법 위반’ 김혜경, <br>1심서 벌금 150만 원 선고

‘공직선거법 위반’ 김혜경, 1심서 벌금 150만 원 선고
[단독] ‘부하직원 성폭력’ 혐의 ‘김가네’ 회장, 횡령 혐의 추가 입건

[단독] ‘부하직원 성폭력’ 혐의 ‘김가네’ 회장, 횡령 혐의 추가 입건
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.