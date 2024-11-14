[News Today] JANG BEOM-JUNE'S ‘APARTMENT’ REMAKE

[LEAD]

You may be more familiar with ROSÉ's APT. when it comes to Apateu, but there was also a hit song back in the 80s called 'Apart' by Yoon Su-il. Singer Jang Beom-june recently recreated this original piece.



[REPORT]

Singer Jang Beom-june has released his rendition of the classic Korean song “Apartment.”



The remake and its music video were released at 6 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube and other major music sites. It comes 42 years after the original song was released in 1982.



Yoon Su-il’s original song was an exciting rock track emphasizing band performance, whereas Jang Beom-june’s version underscores his vocals and guitar tunes.



Earlier, the singer posted a video on his YouTube channel showing him meeting with the original song's singer Yoon Su-il.



In the video, Jang said that his remake was made possible thanks to the popularity of Rose’s hit track “APT.”