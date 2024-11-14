[News Today] STARS WISH TEST-TAKERS GOOD LUCK
[LEAD]
Today is a very important day for high school seniors. CSAT, the college scholaristic ability test took place nationwide. K-pop stars have conveyed their good-luck wishes.
[REPORT]
IU / Singer
Don’t be nervous. Good luck!
Seung-kwan / Member of Seventeen
I hope you'll get good results in reflection of the long time spent preparing.
K-pop stars have conveyed their good-luck wishes to students who took the college entrance exams on Thursday.
Singer IU wished test-takers the best of luck so that their hard work could produce good results.
Seventeen reminded the students to pack their ID cards and test identification slips.
Top girl groups like IVE and Itzy, singers Baekho and Hwang Min-hyun, and the virtual idol group Plave also sent their words of encouragement through video messages.
There were also Korean stars that took the college entrance exams on Thursday. This included actresses Kim Su-an and Kal So-won known for their roles in the hit movies “Train to Busan” and “Miracle in Cell No. 7” respectively.
Among singers, Woon-hak of BOYNEXTDOOR received a lot of encouragement from his fans.
