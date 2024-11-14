News 9

DP leader Lee Jae-myung's first trial verdict set for tomorrow

입력 2024.11.14 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

The first trial verdict for Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act, is set for tomorrow (Nov.15).

The area around the Seoul Central District Court is expected to be quite crowded tomorrow.

Our reporter Kim Beom-joo is currently at the Seoul Central District Court.

Kim! It has been 799 days, or 2 years and 2 months, and the verdict will be finally announced.

There are rallies planned for and against him, and there are concerns about possible incidents.

[Reporter]

Yes, as night falls, there is a sense of stillness around the Seoul Central District Court.

However, the atmosphere is expected to change dramatically tomorrow.

Ahead of the first trial verdict for Representative Lee Jae-myung tomorrow afternoon, a rally with thousands of participants will be held around the court.

Supporters and opponents of Mr. Lee will hold separate rallies, and based on the pre-registered information, about 13 groups with around 4,000 participants are expected.

To maintain security and safety, the court has decided to close some entrances and prohibit the entry of private vehicles tomorrow.

Additionally, security personnel will be increased and deployed around the court and courtroom.

Judges will also be provided with security personnel for their commutes to ensure their safety.

[Anchor]

The prosecution has requested a 2-year prison sentence, right?

I’m also curious about the specific charges and the potential impact of the verdict.

[Reporter]

Yes, it is alleged that Mr. Lee violated the Public Official Election Act by making false statements during the last presidential election period.

He claimed not to know the late Kim Moon-ki, the former head of the Seongnam Urban Development Corporation, who died while under investigation related to the Daejang-dong case, and stated that there were threats from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport regarding the Baekhyeon-dong development. However, the prosecution claimed these statements were false.

The prosecution has requested a 2-year prison sentence, and if Mr. Lee receives a sentence of more than 1 million won, or about 750 US dollars, in fines and it is confirmed by the Supreme Court, he will not only lose his parliamentary seat but also be deprived of the right to run for office for 5 years, making him ineligible for the next presidential election.

Mr. Lee argues that the prosecution has distorted his statements by piecing them together.

If he is acquitted or receives a fine of less than 1 million won tomorrow, the judicial risk for him may be alleviated to some extent.

However, Mr. Lee also faces a first trial verdict for the charge of perjury on Nov. 25, so there are many challenges ahead.

This has been Kim Beom-joo from the Seoul Central District Court for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP leader Lee Jae-myung's first trial verdict set for tomorrow
    • 입력 2024-11-14 23:54:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

The first trial verdict for Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act, is set for tomorrow (Nov.15).

The area around the Seoul Central District Court is expected to be quite crowded tomorrow.

Our reporter Kim Beom-joo is currently at the Seoul Central District Court.

Kim! It has been 799 days, or 2 years and 2 months, and the verdict will be finally announced.

There are rallies planned for and against him, and there are concerns about possible incidents.

[Reporter]

Yes, as night falls, there is a sense of stillness around the Seoul Central District Court.

However, the atmosphere is expected to change dramatically tomorrow.

Ahead of the first trial verdict for Representative Lee Jae-myung tomorrow afternoon, a rally with thousands of participants will be held around the court.

Supporters and opponents of Mr. Lee will hold separate rallies, and based on the pre-registered information, about 13 groups with around 4,000 participants are expected.

To maintain security and safety, the court has decided to close some entrances and prohibit the entry of private vehicles tomorrow.

Additionally, security personnel will be increased and deployed around the court and courtroom.

Judges will also be provided with security personnel for their commutes to ensure their safety.

[Anchor]

The prosecution has requested a 2-year prison sentence, right?

I’m also curious about the specific charges and the potential impact of the verdict.

[Reporter]

Yes, it is alleged that Mr. Lee violated the Public Official Election Act by making false statements during the last presidential election period.

He claimed not to know the late Kim Moon-ki, the former head of the Seongnam Urban Development Corporation, who died while under investigation related to the Daejang-dong case, and stated that there were threats from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport regarding the Baekhyeon-dong development. However, the prosecution claimed these statements were false.

The prosecution has requested a 2-year prison sentence, and if Mr. Lee receives a sentence of more than 1 million won, or about 750 US dollars, in fines and it is confirmed by the Supreme Court, he will not only lose his parliamentary seat but also be deprived of the right to run for office for 5 years, making him ineligible for the next presidential election.

Mr. Lee argues that the prosecution has distorted his statements by piecing them together.

If he is acquitted or receives a fine of less than 1 million won tomorrow, the judicial risk for him may be alleviated to some extent.

However, Mr. Lee also faces a first trial verdict for the charge of perjury on Nov. 25, so there are many challenges ahead.

This has been Kim Beom-joo from the Seoul Central District Court for KBS News.
김범주
김범주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부
이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단

이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단
오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리

오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리
김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”

김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.