Rival parties clash ahead of Lee Jae-myung's verdict

[Anchor]



It is expected that a considerable number of Democratic Party lawmakers will participate in the rally in front of the court tomorrow (11.15).



The ruling party has raised suspicions that a pro-Lee Jae-myung organization gathered participants for the rally using money, which the Democratic Party has dismissed.



Amidst the tension, a fierce verbal battle took place today (11.14).



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party launched an offensive, claiming that the Democratic Party is engaging in "self-harm marketing."



They're saying the Democratic Party is intimidating the judges and misleading the public by stating that if a ruling is made to return the presidential election costs, the Democratic Party would disintegrate, but Representative Han Dong-hoon stated that there would be no disintegration.



[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "They are making absurd claims again. There is an analysis that even if they return 43.4 billion won, the Democratic Party will still have nearly 50 billion won in assets left. I want to say that such self-harm marketing will not work."]



They also targeted the Democratic Party's outdoor rally.



Claims were made that the pro-Lee Jae-myung organization 'The Democratic Innovation Council' is attempting to illegally support costs.



They criticized, saying that due to a lack of genuine support from the general public, there are even indications that people were gathered through illegal means.



[Joo Jin-woo/Chairman of Legal Advisory Committee of the People Power Party: "If political funds are provided to those gathering for the rally, especially to an unspecified number of people for transportation costs, this would constitute a political fund support act, which carries a high risk of illegality."]



The Democratic Party dismissed the claims of mobilization orders.



As the 'Democratic Innovation Council' reported the rally in front of the court for tomorrow, the Democratic Party stated that participation in the rally would be based on free will and predicted that quite a few lawmakers would gather near the court to support the leader.



The Democratic Party refrained from commenting on the leader's sentencing today and focused on the allegations related to Myung Tae-kyun.



[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party: "It seems like every day there are reports that First Lady Kim Keon-hee and Myung Tae-kyun rode together on the presidential special train, and that Kim gave Myung an envelope of money... The public sentiment is calling for a special investigation into Kim Keon-hee."]



They also launched an offensive regarding President Yoon Suk-yeol's golf activities.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Senior Spokesperson of the Democratic Party: "It is said that he played golf at Taereung CC five times from the end of August to Nov. 9. Does he have such foresight that he practiced golf three months before Trump's election?"]



As both parties are keenly watching how the first trial court's legal judgment will be made, the tension in the political arena is reaching its peak.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



