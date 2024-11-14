DP leader's wife fined 1.5 million won in first trial for tacit approval or acceptance

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Hye-kyung, the spouse of DP leader Lee Jae-myung, received a first-instance verdict today (Nov.14).



She was fined 1.5 million won for providing meals using a corporate credit card issued by the Gyeonggi provincial government during the presidential primary.



Mrs. Kim's side announced that they would appeal immediately.



This is reporter Park Kyung-jun.



[Report]



Ahead of the first-instance verdict, Kim Hye-kyung kept her comments to a minimum.



[Kim Hye-kyung/Spouse of DP leader Lee Jae-myung: "(Before the verdict….) ……."]



Kim was indicted in February for providing meals worth about 104,000 won, or about 74 US dollars, to six people, including three spouses of former and current Democratic Party lawmakers, ahead of the last Democratic Party presidential primary.



The meal paid for by a public official named Bae, using a corporate credit card issued by the Gyeonggi Provincial Office.



The first-instance court found that Kim had engaged in a donation act that could help Representative Lee Jae-myung's candidacy and imposed a fine of 1.5 million won, or about 1,067 US dollars, stating that the donation was made through Bae.



The court concluded, "It was a gathering where the spouses of former National Assembly speakers were introduced, and it was facilitated by Bae's payment, an act that benefited Kim."



The court particularly noted that Bae appeared to have played a private aide role in assisting Kim's schedule, recognizing a conspiracy and accomplice relationship between Bae and Kim.



"It was determined that Bae made the donation under Kim's tacit approval or consent, indicating that there was substantial and implicit agreement from Kim," the court stated.



Kim's side argued that the guilty verdict was based on inferences and speculation and announced their intention to appeal.



[Kim Chil-jun/Kim Hye-kyung's lawyer: "As the court acknowledged, there is no direct evidence of conspiracy anywhere."]



The prosecution confirmed that the court also found that fruit and sandwiches delivered to Kim's residence were paid for using the Gyeonggi corporate credit card, stating that they would reflect the first-instance verdict in the investigation of Kim's alleged misuse of the corporate credit card.



This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.



