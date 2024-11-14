News 9

[Exclusive] Myung Tae-kyun's mixed messages spark controversy in nomination interference allegations

[Anchor]

The allegations of interference in the nomination process have surfaced, and for two months, Myung Tae-kyun has sparked controversy with his inconsistent words and actions.

However, it seems that this was a kind of rescue operation on his part.

In particular, it has been confirmed that he sent several messages to First Lady Kim Keon-hee even until the day after the arrest warrant was requested.

Kim did not respond.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the exclusive report.

[Report]

The allegations of interference in the nomination process by the presidential couple first emerged in September. As the suspicions snowballed, Myung sent several Telegram messages to Kim Keon-hee until recently.

In particular, it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that he sent a message to Kim on Nov. 12, the day after the prosecution requested the arrest warrant.

According to sources close to Myung, he expressed his frustrations to Kim until recently, and while she read the messages, she did not reply.

During this time, Myung has released inconsistent messages through social media and media interviews, leading to various interpretations.

He revealed screenshots of his KakaoTalk conversation with Kim and threatened that "there are also public conversations," and four days after the audio of the president-elect was made public, he clarified that there would be no additional recordings.

It seems he was hoping someone would step in to resolve the situation while changing his stance at every moment.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Nov. 9: "The president also has private conversations, and the First Lady also has private conversations. Then isn't it asking around?"]

When major figures of the ruling party called him a "fraud," Myung posted a photo of his 5-year-old daughter on social media.

He explained to KBS reporters that he had a video call with Kim when his daughter took her first steps at the age of two, and that he posted the photo of his daughter for her to see.

[Myung Tae-kyun & Kang Hye-kyung/June 2023: "(Kim said to Kim Young-sun) Do you know why you are getting nominated? Myung and XX told me to take responsibility."]

Myung, who boasted to those around him a photo of an envelope of money that Kim allegedly gave him, stated during the prosecution's investigation that Kim had given him envelopes on two occasions, once during the presidential primary and once he could not remember.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.

