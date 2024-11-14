News 9

Former PPP leader: President Yoon weighed in on nominations, Myung mistaken

입력 2024.11.14 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In relation to the allegations of interference in candidate nominations, Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party, has expressed his position.

He claimed that during his time as leader of the People Power Party, then-President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol had made comments regarding the nominations for the district mayor elections.

However, he stated that he considered it to be a normal level of consultation.

Regarding Myung Tae-kyun, he said Myung misunderstood, believing that former lawmaker Kim Young-sun would be nominated because he himself had spoken to the president.

Kim Jin-ho reports.

[Report]

Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party and former leader of the People Power Party, has made new claims that Yoon Suk Yeol, who was then the elected president in 2022, mentioned nominations for district mayor or city mayor elections.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party member: "There were times when he pleaded with the president to have me do a specific mayor nomination, and also mentioned that since the current candidates for a certain district in Seoul lack competitiveness, wouldn’t it be better to give it to someone else…."]

The district mayor mentioned by Lee is reported to be former Gangseo District Mayor Kim Tae-woo.

However, Lee stated that he considered the president's comments regarding nominations to be at a normal level of consultation.

Lee also restated his position regarding the allegations of interference in the nomination related to Myung Tae-kyun.

Myung's lawyer claims that the voice recording of then-President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, which was released by the Democratic Party, was triggered by a text message sent by then-PPP-leader Lee Jun-seok early on the day of the recording.

That is, Lee sent a message to Myung stating, "Yoon said that Kim Young-sun should compete in the primary," which led Myung to contact President Yoon for confirmation.

In response, Lee stated that he sent the message because he thought Myung was misunderstanding the nomination situation.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party member: "It seems that Myung Tae-kyun thought he was receiving the nomination because he spoke to the president, but I don’t think that’s the case… If such discussions had taken place, I would have heard about it from the nomination committee, but there was no such atmosphere…."]

Yoon Sang-hyun, a member of the People Power Party who was the head of the nomination management committee during the 2022 by-election, repeatedly denied allegations of interference in nominations, stating that there had never been a primary to determine the candidate for the Changwon Uichang district.

KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Former PPP leader: President Yoon weighed in on nominations, Myung mistaken
    • 입력 2024-11-14 23:55:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

In relation to the allegations of interference in candidate nominations, Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party, has expressed his position.

He claimed that during his time as leader of the People Power Party, then-President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol had made comments regarding the nominations for the district mayor elections.

However, he stated that he considered it to be a normal level of consultation.

Regarding Myung Tae-kyun, he said Myung misunderstood, believing that former lawmaker Kim Young-sun would be nominated because he himself had spoken to the president.

Kim Jin-ho reports.

[Report]

Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party and former leader of the People Power Party, has made new claims that Yoon Suk Yeol, who was then the elected president in 2022, mentioned nominations for district mayor or city mayor elections.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party member: "There were times when he pleaded with the president to have me do a specific mayor nomination, and also mentioned that since the current candidates for a certain district in Seoul lack competitiveness, wouldn’t it be better to give it to someone else…."]

The district mayor mentioned by Lee is reported to be former Gangseo District Mayor Kim Tae-woo.

However, Lee stated that he considered the president's comments regarding nominations to be at a normal level of consultation.

Lee also restated his position regarding the allegations of interference in the nomination related to Myung Tae-kyun.

Myung's lawyer claims that the voice recording of then-President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, which was released by the Democratic Party, was triggered by a text message sent by then-PPP-leader Lee Jun-seok early on the day of the recording.

That is, Lee sent a message to Myung stating, "Yoon said that Kim Young-sun should compete in the primary," which led Myung to contact President Yoon for confirmation.

In response, Lee stated that he sent the message because he thought Myung was misunderstanding the nomination situation.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party member: "It seems that Myung Tae-kyun thought he was receiving the nomination because he spoke to the president, but I don’t think that’s the case… If such discussions had taken place, I would have heard about it from the nomination committee, but there was no such atmosphere…."]

Yoon Sang-hyun, a member of the People Power Party who was the head of the nomination management committee during the 2022 by-election, repeatedly denied allegations of interference in nominations, stating that there had never been a primary to determine the candidate for the Changwon Uichang district.

KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.
김진호
김진호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부
이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단

이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단
오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리

오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리
김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”

김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.