Opposition unilaterally passes revised bill targeting First Lady

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The opposition party has unilaterally processed the special prosecutor law for First Lady Kim Keon-hee in the plenary session, as previously announced.



This is the third time.



The ruling party has also decided to recommend that the president exercise the right to request reconsideration.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



[“I declare it passed.”]



With 191 members present and 191 votes in favor, the 'Special Prosecutor Law for Kim Keon-hee' has passed the National Assembly plenary session for the third time through a unilateral vote by the opposition party.



The passed special prosecutor law has reduced the scope of investigation compared to before, and the method of recommending special prosecutor candidates has been modified so that the opposition party holds what is called a 'veto right,' although the Chief Justice will make the recommendation.



Before the vote, there was a heated debate between the ruling and opposition parties.



[Choo Mi-ae/Democratic Party Member: “The public is curious as to why President Yoon Suk Yeol remains in that position despite being involved in serious crimes that could lead to life imprisonment.”]



[Joo Jin-woo/People Power Party Member: “I cannot understand why we need to spend this money on a special prosecutor first. The Democratic Party raises suspicions, files complaints, and even selects the special prosecutor…”]



The People Power Party, which labeled it a 'sham third-party recommendation' and a 'trick law,' held a general meeting immediately after the vote and agreed to request to President Yoon to exercise his veto power.



They also decided to push ahead with the recommendation of a special inspector and the mandatory recommendation of board members for the North Korean Human Rights Foundation, as part of its party platform.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: “At this point, our party must unite and move forward together, we must solidify our single front, and many have expressed the need to gather strength and unite.”]



The Democratic Party, which argues that the allegations related to Kim Keon-hee are subjects of investigation rather than inspection, pressured the ruling party to present its own special prosecutor bill.



[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Spokesperson: “If you are not satisfied with the recommendation method, the People Power Party should propose it in the way they want. Or bring it to the negotiation table. The situation of mere words has continued for several months…”]



If President Yoon Suk Yeol requests reconsideration, the Democratic Party plans to re-vote in the plenary session on Nov. 28, indicating that the conflict between the ruling and opposition parties is expected to intensify.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!