News 9

Delivery app commission fees settled, ranging from 2.0% to 7.8%

입력 2024.11.14 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After more than three months of discussions on how to set the delivery app commission fees, an agreement has finally been reached.

The commission will be capped at a maximum of 7.8%, and it will vary based on sales volume.

For more details, reporter Lee Do-yoon reports.

[Report]

The commission rate for delivery platforms, which was nearly 10% of the food price, will be reduced to a maximum of 7.8%.

For a 30,000 won meal, the store owner previously bore about 2,900 won, but this will be reduced to a maximum of about 2,300 won.

It has been 115 days since the coexistence council began discussions to lower the delivery platform fees.

[Lee Jeong-hee/Chairperson of the Coexistence Council: "Although insufficient, this is the beginning of coexistence, and we must take the first step... We believe that the longer this coexistence measure is delayed, the greater the damage to small business owners."]

Despite holding over ten meetings, delivery platforms and store owners could not narrow the gap.

Mediation principles were proposed regarding the maximum commission rate and average fees, but Coupang Eats had a different stance.

However, today (Nov.14), Coupang Eats ultimately backed down, and an agreement was reached to uniformly implement the proposal from Baemin, which suggested a lower maximum commission rate.

The key points of the coexistence plan are to set the maximum commission rate at 7.8% and to reduce it up to 2% based on sales.

The top 35% of participating businesses will be subject to the maximum 7.8%, while the bottom 20% will have a 2% rate, and the middle 45% will be charged 6.8%.

However, some groups of participating businesses have opposed the agreement and exited, leading to criticisms of a "half-hearted agreement."

[Kim Jin-woo/Co-Chair of the National Franchise Owners Council/Committee Participant: "This means that the minimum purchase price will inevitably have to be raised to over 25,000 won, which will also increase food prices."]

The changes to the commission will be implemented as soon as the delivery platforms complete their system adjustments and will be in effect for three years.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Delivery app commission fees settled, ranging from 2.0% to 7.8%
    • 입력 2024-11-14 23:55:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

After more than three months of discussions on how to set the delivery app commission fees, an agreement has finally been reached.

The commission will be capped at a maximum of 7.8%, and it will vary based on sales volume.

For more details, reporter Lee Do-yoon reports.

[Report]

The commission rate for delivery platforms, which was nearly 10% of the food price, will be reduced to a maximum of 7.8%.

For a 30,000 won meal, the store owner previously bore about 2,900 won, but this will be reduced to a maximum of about 2,300 won.

It has been 115 days since the coexistence council began discussions to lower the delivery platform fees.

[Lee Jeong-hee/Chairperson of the Coexistence Council: "Although insufficient, this is the beginning of coexistence, and we must take the first step... We believe that the longer this coexistence measure is delayed, the greater the damage to small business owners."]

Despite holding over ten meetings, delivery platforms and store owners could not narrow the gap.

Mediation principles were proposed regarding the maximum commission rate and average fees, but Coupang Eats had a different stance.

However, today (Nov.14), Coupang Eats ultimately backed down, and an agreement was reached to uniformly implement the proposal from Baemin, which suggested a lower maximum commission rate.

The key points of the coexistence plan are to set the maximum commission rate at 7.8% and to reduce it up to 2% based on sales.

The top 35% of participating businesses will be subject to the maximum 7.8%, while the bottom 20% will have a 2% rate, and the middle 45% will be charged 6.8%.

However, some groups of participating businesses have opposed the agreement and exited, leading to criticisms of a "half-hearted agreement."

[Kim Jin-woo/Co-Chair of the National Franchise Owners Council/Committee Participant: "This means that the minimum purchase price will inevitably have to be raised to over 25,000 won, which will also increase food prices."]

The changes to the commission will be implemented as soon as the delivery platforms complete their system adjustments and will be in effect for three years.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon reporting.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부
이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단

이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단
오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리

오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리
김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”

김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.