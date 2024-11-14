Delivery app commission fees settled, ranging from 2.0% to 7.8%

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After more than three months of discussions on how to set the delivery app commission fees, an agreement has finally been reached.



The commission will be capped at a maximum of 7.8%, and it will vary based on sales volume.



For more details, reporter Lee Do-yoon reports.



[Report]



The commission rate for delivery platforms, which was nearly 10% of the food price, will be reduced to a maximum of 7.8%.



For a 30,000 won meal, the store owner previously bore about 2,900 won, but this will be reduced to a maximum of about 2,300 won.



It has been 115 days since the coexistence council began discussions to lower the delivery platform fees.



[Lee Jeong-hee/Chairperson of the Coexistence Council: "Although insufficient, this is the beginning of coexistence, and we must take the first step... We believe that the longer this coexistence measure is delayed, the greater the damage to small business owners."]



Despite holding over ten meetings, delivery platforms and store owners could not narrow the gap.



Mediation principles were proposed regarding the maximum commission rate and average fees, but Coupang Eats had a different stance.



However, today (Nov.14), Coupang Eats ultimately backed down, and an agreement was reached to uniformly implement the proposal from Baemin, which suggested a lower maximum commission rate.



The key points of the coexistence plan are to set the maximum commission rate at 7.8% and to reduce it up to 2% based on sales.



The top 35% of participating businesses will be subject to the maximum 7.8%, while the bottom 20% will have a 2% rate, and the middle 45% will be charged 6.8%.



However, some groups of participating businesses have opposed the agreement and exited, leading to criticisms of a "half-hearted agreement."



[Kim Jin-woo/Co-Chair of the National Franchise Owners Council/Committee Participant: "This means that the minimum purchase price will inevitably have to be raised to over 25,000 won, which will also increase food prices."]



The changes to the commission will be implemented as soon as the delivery platforms complete their system adjustments and will be in effect for three years.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon reporting.



