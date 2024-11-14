News 9

Students tackle the 2025 college entrance exam with support and hope

입력 2024.11.14 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (11.14), the 2025 College Scholastic Ability Test was held.

Although there was no "CSAT cold wave," the urgent transportation operation for test-takers continued this year as well.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam covered the tense atmosphere of the CSAT day.

[Report]

This year, the 'CSAT cold wave' that has troubled test-takers every year was absent.

In the mild weather with morning temperatures exceeding 10 degrees, students entered the exam hall one by one.

[“I will do well. I will come back having done well!”]

The loving hands of parents adjusting their children's clothes and handing them their exam tickets are filled with affection.

[Lee Seo-jin/3rd year, Sunhwa Arts High School: “I’m trying not to be nervous on purpose. I’m just going to do what I’ve been doing, facing it without fear. I have to do it anyway.”]

Repeating "It's okay" in their minds, they can't help but feel nervous, drawing courage from their parents' embrace.

For the seniors who have worked hard for three years, the juniors also lent their support.

[“Good luck on the CSAT! Baemun fighting!”]

[“You can do it!”]

The sudden cheer lightens the serious expressions.

For a student with a leg injury, the CSAT approached without fail.

They entered the exam hall using crutches and wheelchairs are pushed.

As the start of the exam drew near, the transportation operation for test-takers began once again this year.

Students who got off police cars hurriedly ran inside.

[Kwon Gi-soon/Yeouido Autonomous Crime Prevention Member: “As soon as they got off the subway, we escorted them. They were running late.”]

Amid the anxious prayers and waiting of parents, the day passed slowly.

[Jang Young-deok/Exam taker's father: “I hope your life's journey starts beautifully. Don’t be too concerned about the results.”]

This year, the 520,000 test-takers wrote the phrase "Unleash your dreams in this vast world" on their answer sheets.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Students tackle the 2025 college entrance exam with support and hope
    • 입력 2024-11-14 23:55:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (11.14), the 2025 College Scholastic Ability Test was held.

Although there was no "CSAT cold wave," the urgent transportation operation for test-takers continued this year as well.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam covered the tense atmosphere of the CSAT day.

[Report]

This year, the 'CSAT cold wave' that has troubled test-takers every year was absent.

In the mild weather with morning temperatures exceeding 10 degrees, students entered the exam hall one by one.

[“I will do well. I will come back having done well!”]

The loving hands of parents adjusting their children's clothes and handing them their exam tickets are filled with affection.

[Lee Seo-jin/3rd year, Sunhwa Arts High School: “I’m trying not to be nervous on purpose. I’m just going to do what I’ve been doing, facing it without fear. I have to do it anyway.”]

Repeating "It's okay" in their minds, they can't help but feel nervous, drawing courage from their parents' embrace.

For the seniors who have worked hard for three years, the juniors also lent their support.

[“Good luck on the CSAT! Baemun fighting!”]

[“You can do it!”]

The sudden cheer lightens the serious expressions.

For a student with a leg injury, the CSAT approached without fail.

They entered the exam hall using crutches and wheelchairs are pushed.

As the start of the exam drew near, the transportation operation for test-takers began once again this year.

Students who got off police cars hurriedly ran inside.

[Kwon Gi-soon/Yeouido Autonomous Crime Prevention Member: “As soon as they got off the subway, we escorted them. They were running late.”]

Amid the anxious prayers and waiting of parents, the day passed slowly.

[Jang Young-deok/Exam taker's father: “I hope your life's journey starts beautifully. Don’t be too concerned about the results.”]

This year, the 520,000 test-takers wrote the phrase "Unleash your dreams in this vast world" on their answer sheets.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.
김보담
김보담 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부
이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단

이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단
오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리

오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리
김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”

김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.