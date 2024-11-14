Students tackle the 2025 college entrance exam with support and hope

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (11.14), the 2025 College Scholastic Ability Test was held.



Although there was no "CSAT cold wave," the urgent transportation operation for test-takers continued this year as well.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam covered the tense atmosphere of the CSAT day.



[Report]



This year, the 'CSAT cold wave' that has troubled test-takers every year was absent.



In the mild weather with morning temperatures exceeding 10 degrees, students entered the exam hall one by one.



[“I will do well. I will come back having done well!”]



The loving hands of parents adjusting their children's clothes and handing them their exam tickets are filled with affection.



[Lee Seo-jin/3rd year, Sunhwa Arts High School: “I’m trying not to be nervous on purpose. I’m just going to do what I’ve been doing, facing it without fear. I have to do it anyway.”]



Repeating "It's okay" in their minds, they can't help but feel nervous, drawing courage from their parents' embrace.



For the seniors who have worked hard for three years, the juniors also lent their support.



[“Good luck on the CSAT! Baemun fighting!”]



[“You can do it!”]



The sudden cheer lightens the serious expressions.



For a student with a leg injury, the CSAT approached without fail.



They entered the exam hall using crutches and wheelchairs are pushed.



As the start of the exam drew near, the transportation operation for test-takers began once again this year.



Students who got off police cars hurriedly ran inside.



[Kwon Gi-soon/Yeouido Autonomous Crime Prevention Member: “As soon as they got off the subway, we escorted them. They were running late.”]



Amid the anxious prayers and waiting of parents, the day passed slowly.



[Jang Young-deok/Exam taker's father: “I hope your life's journey starts beautifully. Don’t be too concerned about the results.”]



This year, the 520,000 test-takers wrote the phrase "Unleash your dreams in this vast world" on their answer sheets.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!